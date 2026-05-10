Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) concluded a high-level press conference in Casablanca, Morocco, in the presence of leading Orange Group executives and representatives of its subsidiaries, including Orange Jordan. During the event, the Group outlined its strategic priorities and future plans for the next five years under the "Trust the Future" strategy, which sets the direction for the next phase of growth and accelerating digital transformation in the region.

The conference was held with the participation of Chief Executive Officer of Orange Group, Christel Heydemann, and Executive Vice President and CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, Eng. Yasser Shaker, and attended by media representatives and journalists, underscoring the region’s growing importance as a key pillar of Orange's global strategy for digital innovation.

This strategic direction is underpinned by the pivotal role of OMEA as a key driver of the Group’s global growth, with operations spanning 17 countries and around 18,000 employees serving 179 million customers. The region also holds leading positions across most of its markets, including number one in 10 countries, with revenues reaching €8.4 billion in 2025 and growth of 12.2%, making it one of the main contributors to the Group’s revenue growth.

The Group also presented its strategic roadmap under the "Trust the Future" plan, structured around Customer Intimacy, Innovative Growth, and Excellence at Scale. This includes the areas of advanced artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, while expanding revenue streams across both enterprises and customer sectors. In parallel, the Group continues to develop integrated models combining telecommunications services as well as financial and digital services, reinforcing long-term value creation. This is underpinned by a strong commitment to employees, society, and the environment, forming the bedrock of the Group’s strategy.

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About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

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