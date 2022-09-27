As the Kingdom braces for the introduction of 5G technology, Orange Jordan inaugurated the first Orange 5G Lab at Orange Digital Village in Abdali to explore the new cases of this technology and provide relevant training.

The Orange 5G Lab inauguration was attended by the Senior Director of Policies and Information at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, AbdelKader Al Batayneh, deputizing for the Minister, Vice Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Board of Commissioners, Dr. Nael Adwan, Executive Vice President Marketing, Design and Open Innovation at Orange, Karine Dussert-Sarthe, and CEO of Orange Jordan, Thierry Marigny, as well as several company executives.

This Orange 5G Lab is the first of its kind in Jordan. So far, 16 Orange 5G Lab have been launched, 13 in Europe, 2 in Africa and recently in Jordan, and Orange will continue to launch more to unlock the unprecedented potential of cutting-edge technology.

During the launch, the CEO of Orange Jordan, Thierry Marigny, asserted that the Orange 5G Lab comes as part of the responsible digital leader’s role in digital transformation by exploring and testing new use cases, pointing out that the program is also an extension of the company’s continuous efforts to support digital education across Jordan to enable youth with the required digital skills and enhance progress in all sectors, therefore contributing to digital economy growth.

“The lab comes as we prepare to launch 5G, supported by the global group’s expertise in launching the technology in many countries. We seek to develop the digital ecosystem and promote innovation for the future by anticipating new opportunities enabled by 5G ahead of its launch,” he added.

Executive Vice President Marketing, Design and Open Innovation at Orange, Karine Dussert-Sarthe, said: “We are happy to support the opening of Orange 5G Lab in Jordan, leveraging our international Orange 5G Lab program which supports digital transformation and helps businesses and innovators unlock value from 5G in 16 locations around the world.”

“We are pleased with the success of hundreds of companies testing and prototyping innovative solutions with us”, she added.

The Orange 5G Lab will provide an open space for co-innovation and development to enable all companies and innovative startups to explore and test new case uses through 5G networks and equipment, including augmented reality gaming, virtual reality tourism, and remote medical consultations, as well as benefit from Orange’s experience in this technology.

