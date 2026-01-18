Orange Jordan announced that it achieved the best score in the mobile Data Services Benchmarking and Optimization (DSBO) Test for 2025, according to the results of the measurement campaign conducted by Commsquare, a specialized company in Mobile Network performance monitoring, measurement, analysis and optimization.

The measurement campaign involved the use of vehicles equipped with Rohde & Schwarz advanced equipment, as well as smartphones installed inside the cars to simulate in-car network performance while on the move. The tests covered big and small cities, as well as the roads connecting them, over a total distance of nearly 8,000 kilometers, during which voice calls and data tests were conducted.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in achieving this result, which aligns with its ongoing commitment to providing the best communication and internet services to its customers across the Kingdom. The company noted that this achievement serves as a motivation to continue developing its network and digital services in line with global trends and user expectations.

It is worth mentioning that, based on the scoring methodology adopted for testing purposes and aligned with the European standard ETSI TR 103 559, Orange Jordan achieved the best score in both mobile voice calls and mobile data transmission tests, reflecting the advanced steps the company has carried out in this field.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide at 30 September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

