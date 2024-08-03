As part of the extended partnership between the two parties, Orange Jordan sponsored the 3rd National Sumo Robotics Competition organized by Al Hussein Technical University for the third year in a row. The competition has become a landmark on the national level as it welcomed more than 600 students who formed 210 teams representing 50 educational institutions, including universities, schools, and academic centers, to unleash their digital creativity.

This sponsorship is part of Orange's initiatives and programs that are aimed at promoting digital education as a key pillar of the company’s social responsibility strategy. Sumo robotics competitions mainly serve the purpose of enhancing youth’s skills to develop and design robots using programming languages, enabling them to compete autonomously.

Orange Fabrication Labs welcomed 12 participants to prepare for the competition by elevating their skills in designing and prototyping using computers. They translated these skills into distinguished performances by their robots during the competition that took place during the period of July 26th to 27th.

Orange Jordan expressed its pride in the students who testified to the company’s social impact across the Kingdom. It also stressed the value that the trainees at the Fabrication Labs demonstrated as an embodiment of the long-term outcomes of Orange’s programs and initiatives in alignment with the global trends and national context.

Orange further elaborated that supporting the competition carried out by Al Hussein Technical University offers another layer of comprehensiveness when it comes to the vision that the company embraces. The role of the private sector, according to Orange, is of high significance as it supports HTU in materializing its vision to level up the students’ digital skills, enabling them to be fit for the labor market’s requirements, which are changing rapidly.

It is worth mentioning that the National Sumo Robotics Competitions that HTU organizes are aligned with the international versions and they are named after the Japanese sport of sumo, in which two robots try to push each other out of the circular ring. The participation terms and criteria included having a robot with mechanical design, programming, and strategic thinking. The robots and their combating strategies were presented before the jury, which included members of the academic staff of the university and representatives of the industry and business sectors.

