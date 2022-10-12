Orange Jordan’s data center recently received the Tier III Gold Certification of Operational Sustainability granted by the Uptime Institute, an unbiased advisory organization focused on improving the performance, efficiency, and reliability of business-critical infrastructure.

The center is the first in Jordan and the first across the Orange global group to receive this recognition considered the highest in international standards for reliability and performance of data centers in terms of operation and sustainability.

Orange Jordan data center is now one of 75 data centers around the world awarded the operating sustainability certification and one of only 9 data centers in the Middle East and Africa to receive this certification.

The gold certification adopts global operational sustainability standards for data centers, priority behaviors and risks in data center operations, and the adherence to recommended behaviors to achieve full performance of the installed infrastructure, reducing the probability of downtime and avoiding human errors.

In a press release, Orange Jordan said that this international certification adds to its data centers' achievements, as it obtained the Tier III of Design in 2017, in addition to being the first in the Kingdom to receive the Tier III of Constructed Facility in 2019 for implementation and operation.

This recognition will help enhance the performance of enterprise units that provide advanced services with the highest levels of security and efficiency and enable the data centers' management to continue to reduce risks and human errors, as well as build a culture of constant improvement in facilities, the company affirmed.

Orange Jordan added that obtaining the Tier III Gold of Operational Sustainability certification is an achievement for the company, global group, and data centers in Jordan, stressing its commitment as a responsible digital leader to serving all sectors and enhancing performance by investing in infrastructure, qualified and experienced human resources, and unmatched customer experiences.

