Orange Jordan participated in the second ISACA Amman Chapter Annual Conference, "Digital Trust, The Future Digital Organizations: Agile, Secure and Trusted", held in cooperation with the National Cyber Security Center on October 5-6 at Kempinski Ishtar Hotel-Dead Sea.

The conference tackled several topics of building digital trust in corporations and institutions, as well as the most prominent cyber challenges and ways to deal with them.

During a session on women’s participation in information technology held under the SHELeadsTech initiative, Security Governance and Digitalization Director at Orange Jordan, Abeer Assad, talked about the need for technology security and its responsible use in building trust within the organization or with customers, especially amid growing reliance on digital communications, data, and innovative technologies.

Assad also stressed the importance of collective efforts of all stakeholders, including users and the public and private sectors, to achieve tech security.

"Orange Jordan places cybersecurity as one of its priorities to build digital trust on all levels, starting from the inside, by maintaining transparency, responsibility, awareness of cyber risks, data protection, and strengthening our systems and services to ensure security and privacy and tackle any relevant challenges," she asserted.

As we continue to provide the latest solutions, and as we get ready to launch 5G technology, we realize the potential of this technology and anticipate cybersecurity issues that may arise. Responsibility and reliability are not easy, but as a responsible digital leader, Orange is committed to this role,” Assad added.

The conference brought together more than 300 participants from local and international cybersecurity and information technology experts, leading companies in digital transformation and cybersecurity, and representatives from the board of directors of the global US-based association, ISACA.

-Ends-

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is the Kingdom’s digital leader and one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, featuring the best networks and innovative digital solutions, with a broad the lineup of fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, with more than 1500 dedicated employees are dedicated to meeting the expectations of a total the base of about 4,3 million customers across the Kingdom.

Orange Jordan offers a wide range of communication services not only to individuals but also to businesses under the brand Orange Business Services (OBS).

The company takes pride in seven core values: transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

Through its comprehensive corporate social responsibility strategy, Orange Jordan continues to make a sustainable impact on the lives of Jordanians stemming from its societal role and its leading position by executing various free digital programs to empower Jordanians and enhance digital inclusion to affect the socio-economic development by focusing on 3-main pillars: digital education, digital inclusion, and entrepreneurship.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.5 billion euros in 2021 and 140,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 78,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 271 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2021, including 224 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.