In a continuation of its annual initiative to recognize top students and achievers, Orange Jordan honored the General Secondary School Exam “Tawjihi” 2024 top students in an event held by the Jordan Radio and Television Corporation in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, to encourage students to excel contributing to the national growth journey and empower them to utilize digital tools to achieve more success.

Orange participated in the “Yesed Sabahak” morning show and provided top students with a set of gifts that fulfilled their requirements at this stage as a token of appreciation for their accomplishments and to motivate them to succeed and achieve on the academic and professional levels.

Gifts provided by Orange Jordan included YO8 Max prepaid lines with a 5G bundle via the 5G network with a 12-month subscription, an Internet Fiber subscription 800 Mbps with Wi-Fi 6 for 12 months, JD 50 deposited in Orange Money wallet, and a free visa card, and Moto G34 5G 16GB, 128GB mobile devices. Prizes are worth JD 777 each.

Orange Jordan outlined its pride in being part of the students’ special moments as they embark upon a new chapter in their lives. This initiative is aligned with the company’s vision to be always here for its customers, and community members especially youth who in turn form the cornerstone of the national growth journey supporting the materialization of the digital transformation vision. According to Orange, the gifts were selected with the purpose of offering females and males tools to benefit from the possibilities of the tech world and this could be mirrored in its recent all-new services and products that were provided to the students including Wi-Fi 6, eSIM, 5G, and more.

