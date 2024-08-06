Diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities are placed among the top priorities at Orange Jordan that puts into practice several initiatives and programs with the sole purpose of creating an inclusive and inspiring work environment where employees feel that they belong. Aligning with this well-established approach, Orange continued to comply with the standards and principles of Gender Equality European & International Standard (GEEIS) certification, which is evaluated every two years to ensure companies’ commitment and implementation of them in their policies and procedures.

Orange Jordan has a full set of programs in place that promote equality in the workplace. They include, for example, the Diversity Committee, the setup of a KPI with the view to increase female representation in managerial positions, the launching of “Hello Women” initiative to allow access to women in digital and technical jobs, and achieving a 36% increase in female external hirings in 2023.

The Chief Legal, Regulatory, Sourcing, Supply Chain, and Human Resources Officer at Orange Jordan, Dr. Ibrahim Harb expressed his pride in the company’s integrated approach and long-term programs that ensure the best workplace converting Orange into an employer of choice not only in Jordan but also in the region.

Dr. Harb added that Orange has achieved outstanding results in terms of hiring women and enabling them to occupy leadership and managerial positions. This can be showcased in females composing 27% of total employees and 25% in leadership positions.

Orange Jordan achieved the GEEIS certification standards, which are based on 10 pillars for gender equality and diversity, spanning the company's wage policies, the clear reporting of performance indicators, the provision of equal job opportunities and training programs for both sexes to improve their capabilities to meet future work needs, through human resources policies which ensure a healthy work-life balance and promote diversity, to the Executive Committee's commitment to gender equality across all appointments.

GEEIS is one of the most prestigious certifications awarded to corporations for their commitment to gender equality in the workplace and is issued by Bureau Veritas, a testing, inspection, and certification company founded in 1828.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.