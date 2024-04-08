Orange Jordan concluded a two-day boot camp that was organized in partnership with the “Promoting job opportunities for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs)” project, implemented by German Development Cooperation (GIZ), on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, and in collaboration with Beyond Capital, which is a proactive player in the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem in Jordan. The training camp targeted 20 female entrepreneurs and startup founders with the purpose of boosting their readiness to attract investments and seek funds which is a strategic phase within the overall growth of their startups especially at the early stages.

Given the importance of the pre-establishment and early stages of the startups, the boot camp enriched the knowledge of the female participants in several important areas such as the best practices to attract investments, legal aspects of business, and others, all this will enable the female entrepreneurs to kick off the investment journey with confidence.

Following the closure of this training, Orange Jordan pointed out that this boot camp harmonizes with the Company’s continuous efforts to empower women to pursue their entrepreneurial journey. In line with that, the camp was designed to encompass a holistic journey of interactive learning with a group of top experts covering strategic areas including attracting investment, and networking, which supports women to move with confidence to the advanced stages of their businesses which in turn reflects positively on the overall ICT scene in Jordan.

The Founder of Smart Green for AgriTech Solutions, Salma Amayri participated in this boot camp and expressed her gratitude for this intensive training experience which is significant for her tech-based business. Amayri leveraged through her business the 4th generation technology solutions to support the booming of the agricultural technology industry. Her business also offers innovative systems that are designed to help farmers make the most optimal and efficient use of water, fertilizers and energy. Amayri’s startup has contributed to saving water consumption by up to 70% in closed systems and 30% in open spaces, thanks to the advanced irrigation systems that employ Artificial intelligence and IoT technologies at competitive prices and allow farmers to manage them anytime from anywhere.

It is worth mentioning that a series of trainings and workshops will be organized to build on the knowledge that the participants acquired in this boot camp to enable them to embark upon a successful growth journey that starts with attracting investments.

