Artificial intelligence is reshaping the landscape and its rapidly changing applications, are revolutionizing operations and services. In this context, Orange Jordan is keen to work hand in hand with the governmental and private sectors to explore the prospects of development and advancements associated with these cutting-edge technologies. Aligning with this, Orange Jordan and the Public Security Directorate (PSD) jointly conducted a session to shed light on the role that AI technologies play in transforming public security operations.

The interactive session was widely welcomed by representatives of numerous Public Security departments, namely Criminal Information Department, Forensic and Laboratories Department, Traffic Department, Judicial Executive Department, Operations and Control Directorate, Anti-Narcotics Department, Prevention and Self-Protection Department, Criminal Investigation Department, and others.

The session came in line with Orange Jordan's endeavors to promote digital culture throughout the Kingdom. It also aimed to enhance the knowledge of leaders and decision-makers in the Public Security Directorate about the optimal mechanisms to utilize AI technologies and integrate them into public security operations. This will result in maintaining security, anticipating crimes and managing traffic more smoothly, which contributes to enhancing public safety.

During this session, the Head of the Learning Department, Community Digital Centers Leader and AI Expert at Orange Jordan, Hussam Al Hourani provided real-life examples of AI applications in public security, including predictive data analysis to handle security threats, predicting crimes, detecting and addressing cyber threats, and identifying behavioral patterns, to make more informed decisions.

The participants’ discussions revolved around the role of AI in developing operational strategies that are aligned with the changes that the world is witnessing thanks to the digital revolution which in turn contributes to improving forensic monitoring and analysis, maximizing rapid response to ever-changing security challenges, and enhancing the quality of security data.

The Public Security Directorate’s representatives concluded the session by expressing their appreciation of Orange Jordan’s continuous efforts to promote digital education to elevate capabilities, operations, and services.

For more information, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues worth 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 129,500 employees worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 72,500 employees in France. The Group has a total of 282 million customers worldwide until 31 March 2024, including 243 million mobile customers and 21 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr, and the Orange News app or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange’s product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.