Orange Jordan, in collaboration with ICON, continues its support for entrepreneurs in Al-Karak and Aqaba through launching the second phase of the Startup Growth Acceleration Program at the Accelerators of the Orange Digital Center. The program aims to foster startup growth and enable entrepreneurs refine their business models through advanced training, mentorship, networking, and logistical support.

The program was established under the “Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment” (E4DE) joint action, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, in cooperation with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

The new phase builds on previous efforts to empower entrepreneurs and foster the local business ecosystem, while offering participants a unique opportunity to grow their projects by equipping them with mentorship from leading entrepreneurship experts.

As part of these efforts, Orange Jordan reaffirmed its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship by providing opportunities to entrepreneurs through the Orange Digital Center programs. The company also expressed its appreciation for partners and supporting entities that contribute to building a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Jordan.

The acceleration program will be carried out until the end of December in Al-Karak and Aqaba, offering entrepreneurs opportunities to enhance their skills, strengthen their capabilities, and advance their businesses within a comprehensive entrepreneurial environment that promotes innovation and sustainable growth.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

