Orange Jordan has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Dar Aldawa, under which the leading telecommunications provider will deliver a comprehensive suite of advanced telecommunications solutions and services to the pharmaceutical company. This partnership encompasses mobile lines and high-speed internet services to support Dar Aldawa’s staff and streamline their daily operations.

The agreement was formalized in a signing ceremony attended by Orange Jordan’s Chief Enterprise Business Unit Officer, Mr. Ahmad Abu Thiab, and Dar Aldawa’s CEO, Mr. Khaled Harb.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two organizations. By combining their expertise, Orange Jordan will provide integrated digital solutions designed to enhance communication efficiency and optimize operational processes at Dar Aldawa, contributing positively to the company’s overall performance.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ahmad Abu Thiab expressed his pride in the partnership, emphasizing its alignment with Orange Jordan’s commitment to driving digital transformation across key sectors in the Kingdom. He highlighted the importance of such initiatives in boosting efficiency and productivity to foster sustainable growth.

Mr. Khaled Harb confirmed the value of this collaboration, stating, “This partnership underscores our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technological solutions to optimize our operations and achieve our strategic objectives. Strengthening our digital infrastructure is a key component of our vision for the future.”

Orange Jordan continues to lead the way in delivering innovative and integrated business solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the corporate sector. These include smart business solutions, cloud services, security solutions, and comprehensive telecommunications offerings. Through these efforts, Orange Jordan reaffirms its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering added value to customers across various industries.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.