Orange Jordan has renewed its ISO 45001:2018 certification for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems for the third consecutive time, demonstrating its exceptional ability to meet internationally recognized requirements and specifications. The company has also renewed its ISO 14001:2015 certification for Environmental Management Systems.

The renewal of these certifications confirms Orange Jordan's success in implementing the highest standards of occupational safety, health, and environmental management across all its locations and activities. The company has maintained this distinguished level since 2019.

Orange Jordan stated that this achievement reflects its firm commitment to both its employees and the environment, placing employee safety and environmental protection at the forefront of its strategic priorities. The renewal of these certifications crowns continuous efforts in developing the work environment and enhancing safety standards and environmental sustainability across all operational activities.

The company's efforts included implementing specialized training programs for its employees and comprehensive preventive measures across all work sites, in addition to executing various environmental projects aimed at promoting sustainability.

The renewal process was based on a comprehensive evaluation of the company's systems and procedures, further confirming its ongoing commitment to implementing global best practices.

For more information, please visit our website at www.orange.jo.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan is one of the subsidiaries of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries around the world. Orange Jordan operates in line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future”, and through its positioning as a Responsible Digital Leader, it supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

Orange Jordan, with more than 1600 employees in 301 shops and locations across Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed, mobile, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.1 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan’s solutions are comprehensive as they serve businesses in addition to individuals under its sub-brand Orange Business.

Orange Jordan inspires by its values namely transparency, agility, results-oriented, customer centricity, collaboration, caring, and excellence.

To learn more about us, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Ventures

With €350 million allocated, Orange Ventures targets investments in innovative startups in areas such as Network & Cloud, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Fintech, E-health, Content, B2C & Marketplaces. The Orange Ventures Impact initiative is dedicated to the Circular economy, Environment and Inclusion. Orange Ventures is deployed primarily in Europe and in the Middle East and Africa region. Supported by the Orange Group and made up of a team of 15 people based in Paris, Orange Ventures offers to the startups in which it invests access to the Group's expertise and the possibility of setting up synergies with its many business units and its 292 million customers (as of September 30, 2024) in 26 countries.

For more information, visit www.ventures.orange.com or follow us on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/orange-ventures1/

Investor contact: Rémi Prunier

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 39.7 billion euros in 2023 and 128,000 employees worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 71,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 292 million worldwide until 30 September 2024, including 253 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures have been restated to account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com, and the Orange News app or follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.