The final phase of migration extends managed IT services to production, improving data visibility, quality control and cost efficiency

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group and a leading global network, and digital integrator, has successfully completed the customized digital integration program for Egypt-based SoyVen, a joint venture (JV) company launched by Cargill & ADM (Archer Daniels Midlands Company) in 2018. SoyVen manufactures soybean meal and oil for customers in the food manufacturing and animal feed industries.

Orange Business designed and built the integrated end-to-end solution of fully managed services covering international connectivity, security, IT services, and service support. The program, delivered in six months, provides SoyVen with a new, tailored, and flexible infrastructure supporting its operations in Egypt and Switzerland.

SoyVen needed a trusted partner to support its digital transformation and meet growing customer demand while moving to adopt an OPEX operating model. The SoyVen transformation project involved first migrating the entire network and IT services from the original system of JV to a new, independent, and customized IT infrastructure. The final phase of the project extended the migration of the company’s production lines.

Orange Business provides international connectivity (Business VPN, managed LAN and WAN) and managed security services, IT service management, and 24/7 support. SoyVen#s applications have been successfully integrated with Orange Business Flexible Engine public cloud providing sustainable agility. Orange Business also provided professional services to identify SoyVen’s business IT needs and support the company’s long-term business and production growth plans via a data migration strategy.

A secure and reliable international infrastructure

Soyven now benefits from a secure and reliable international infrastructure and managed services from Orange Business through a single point of contact. Operations are underpinned by end-to-end Service Level Agreements (SLAs). An additional suite of managed services for the SoyVen production site in Alexandria, Egypt will complete the production operation’s transformation.

The scalable solution enables SoyVen to have enhanced visibility throughout the production cycle, enhancing the quality control of its finished products. It ensures cost efficiency and improves information flows between staff and company systems. Soyven’s staff also benefit from operational services through a 24/7 remote support desk and proactive monitoring.

“When we decided to move from our legacy IT network to a new independent infrastructure, we needed the confidence of working with a single trusted partner. Orange Business delivered best-in-class technical expertise and high-quality service support. On Top of this, they brought an OPEX-based, fully managed solution that corresponds to our needs. The Consulting support adapted this flexible solution to our evolving business and industry, and our growing production demands,” said Rasha ElBasaty CFO of SoyVen.

“Orange Business was delighted to be appointed as the trusted digital and IT services partner for SoyVen as the company transforms and migrates to a new cloud-based platform. Close alignment with SoyVen’s executive management team ensured we understood the company’s long-term strategic business needs, enabling us to create a new, sustainable and independent network and infrastructure with IT service management. It utilizes our core services as a network and digital integrator, and a simple one-stop approach now makes Soyven more responsive productive and agile with greater visibility of data at all stages and better control over costs,” said Sahem Azzam, Vice President Middle East & Africa at Orange Business.

