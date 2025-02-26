Cairo, Egypt: Orange Egypt, the leading provider of integrated telecommunications services, and Huawei, announced a strategic partnership to launch Huawei’s SD-WAN services (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) over Huawei Cloud Stack (HCS) Platform for the first time in the Egyptian market.

Adopting SD-WAN represents a strategic step toward a future-proof network, driving efficiency and ensuring continuous success in the digital era. Through this partnership, Huawei’s SD-WAN delivers seamless network management, dynamic path selection, and enhanced performance. In addition, it strenghthens security, improves user experience across geographically dispersed offices, and supports remote workforces and business continuity.

This partnership reinforces Orange's strategic commitment to delivering a broader range of WAN services in the Egyptian market, in full compliance with the regulations and standards governing the use of SD-WAN across various fields.

In this context, Mr. Hesham Mahran, Chief Business Officer at Orange Egypt, said: "The new partnership between Orange and Huawei to provide Orange SD_WAN solutions builds on the current long-standing collabortaion between the two companies.”

“Orange has supported many governmental entities as well as international and local companies in their digital transformation journey. By enabling the optimal utilization and management of Network/IT resources, we further solidify our position as a leading provider of advanced technology services in the Egyptian market." He added

Mr. Mohamed Youssef, Key Account Executive at Huawei Egypt, said: "We are proud to strengthen our strategic partnership with Orange through the launch of SD-WAN services. This is a testament to our long standing partnership, which has resulted in delivering numerous successful projects in Egypt over the past 20 years.”

“With Huawei’s SD-WAN, we aim to revolutionize Orange's digital transformation efforts by leveraging our latest technologies and global expertise. It will also significantly support our strategic vision in fostering WAN connectivity growth opportunities in Egypt."