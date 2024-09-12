Oracle Code Assist, an AI code companion to help increase developer velocity, is now available through the Oracle Beta Program

Intelligent Apps and New AI-Powered Features for Fusion Data Intelligence to help organizations extract maximum value from data assets

Oracle CloudWorld, Las Vegas and Dubai, UAE – Oracle has announced new AI-powered products for enterprises, application development, and data intelligence at Oracle CloudWorld 2024 in Las Vegas, USA, as innovators from across the globe converge at the tech giant’s largest community gathering of the year.

Below is a summary of key announcements with links to the full press releases with further information:

Oracle Introduces an AI-centric Generative Development Infrastructure for Enterprises

Leveraging Oracle Database 23ai technologies and assisted by AI, developers can focus on building app functionality instead of data infrastructure needs

Oracle Autonomous Database on Oracle Database 23ai and multiple new products and features are now available to support generative development

Oracle today announced generative development (GenDev) for enterprises, a groundbreaking AI-centric application development infrastructure. It provides innovative development technologies that enable developers to rapidly generate sophisticated applications and makes it easy for applications to use AI-powered natural language interfaces and human-centric data. GenDev combines technologies in Oracle Database 23ai, including JSON Relational Duality Views, AI Vector Search, and APEX, to facilitate development using generative AI. With the generation of modular applications, the use of declarative languages, and the automation of the scalability, reliability, consistency, and security necessary for enterprise apps, this innovative development infrastructure accelerates the benefits of AI while helping to mitigate its risks.

In GenDev, data complexity is handled at the data layer, and application data rules, including intent, confidentiality, validation, and integrity are enforced by the data engine. To make this possible, Oracle’s converged data engine, Database 23ai, supports all data types and workloads without sacrificing the transparent data consistency, performance, and availability that enterprises require.

“Just as paved roads had to be built for us to get the full benefit of cars, we have to change the application development infrastructure to get the full benefit of AI app generation. GenDev enables developers to harness AI to swiftly generate modular, evolvable enterprise applications that are understandable and safe. Users can interact with data and applications using natural language and find data based on its semantic content,” said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, Mission-Critical Database Technologies, Oracle. “Oracle Database 23ai provides the AI-centric infrastructure needed to dramatically accelerate generative development for enterprise apps.”

See the full press release here.

Oracle Announces New AI Capabilities to Help Accelerate Application Development

Oracle Code Assist is now available in beta to help boost developer velocity

OCI Kubernetes Engine enhancements help organizations train and deploy AI models at scale

Oracle today announced new capabilities to help customers accelerate the development of applications and deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Code Assist, an AI code companion to help increase developer velocity, is now available through the Oracle Beta Program. The new capabilities will help developers boost productivity in addressing daily tasks within the software development lifecycle. In addition, new enhancements to OCI Kubernetes Engine (OKE) optimize training, deploying, and managing AI workloads at scale.

Deployed as a plugin for JetBrains IntelliJ IDEA or Microsoft Visual Studio Code, Oracle Code Assist will provide developers with intelligent suggestions to help them build and optimize applications written in modern programming languages, including Java, Python, JavaScript, SuiteScript, Rust, Ruby, Go, PL/SQL, C#, and C.

“These new capabilities turbocharge application development, empowering developers to leverage AI to help reduce the time spent on mundane tasks that are inherent to software development,” said Sudha Raghavan, senior vice president, Developer Platform, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Thousands of Oracle engineers are using Oracle Code Assist in their daily work to create boilerplate code, build and run unit tests, generate documentation, and receive answers to coding questions.”

See the full press release here.



Oracle Announces Intelligent Apps and New AI-Powered Features for Fusion Data Intelligence

People Leader Workbench and Supply Chain Command Center intelligent applications will help customers make smarter and faster business decisions

Oracle today announced new AI-powered capabilities for Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence that will help organizations extract maximum value from their data assets and gain a competitive edge in an increasingly analytics-driven business landscape. The latest updates to Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence will include new intelligent applications for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) that go beyond traditional analytics and recommend actions to users in critical day-to-day workstreams.

“Collecting and analyzing your data is only the start, and acting based on the best business decisions is the crucial next step. Time and again, organizations are bogged down by data siloes, so by the time they act, it’s already too late to make an impact on their business,” said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. “Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence aims to change this by turning AI-powered insights into actions, so organizations can act faster to capture new opportunities. The new AI capabilities help customers to stay ahead of competitors by providing quick time-to-value based on a connected view of their organizational data.”

Built for Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence brings together business data, ready-to-use analytics, and prebuilt AI and machine learning (ML) models to deliver deeper insights and accelerate the decision-making to actionable results process.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Contact Info

Gaurav Bhatnagar

Senior Director – Corporate Communications

Middle East and Africa

Oracle

+971.55.1001407

gaurav.b.bhatnagar@oracle.com