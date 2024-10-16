Dubai, UAE – Oracle and Solutions+, a leading UAE business consultancy offering digital solutions and shared services, today announced a strategic collaboration to launch a fast-track technical training program aimed at accelerating the careers of Emirati graduates in support of the UAE’s Emiratization goals. The agreement was signed at GITEX Global on 15 October 2024.

This new initiative will provide specialized training in Oracle digital solutions for graduates from diverse fields, focusing on equipping them with in-demand skills for the modern digital economy. Each cohort, hosted at a dedicated training facility in Al Ain, will run for three months and target 50 graduates, with a goal of training 500 Emiratis over the next five years. Upon completion of the program, graduates will have the opportunity to secure roles as Oracle digital consultants within partner organizations of both Oracle and Solutions+, as well as government entities and the private sector.

Mrs. Mouza Al Nasri, Executive Director of the SMEs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) said: “ADDED aims to transform Al Ain into a thriving economic hub by encouraging the private sector to expand their operations and support in creating jobs for UAE talents in Al Ain. Recognizing that providing UAE talents with necessary skills and suitable opportunities play a key role in our growth trajectory, we have partnered with many leading players, including Solutions+, and our initiatives are paying off. This strategic collaboration between Oracle and Solutions+ is an important step to accelerate transition to a smart and diversified economy. We remain committed to support such initiatives to ensure our vibrant ecosystem is generating opportunities for talents and enabling them to reach their full potential”.

“Our collaboration with Oracle signifies a key milestone in Solutions+’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s national development goals,” said Nasir Al Nabhani, Managing Director at Solutions+. “By offering world-class technical training to fresh Emirati graduates in Al Ain, we are empowering the next generation of talent to excel in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s economic growth.”

The program aligns with the UAE’s vision to increase the participation of Emiratis in the private and semi-government sectors, contributing to national GDP and fostering innovation within key industries. By equipping Emirati graduates with essential digital and technical skills, this collaboration responds to the growing demand for trained professionals who can lead the country’s digital transformation efforts.

“At Oracle, we are focused on developing a comprehensive digital ecosystem in the UAE to help support the growth of country’s AI economy. The availability of a strong local talent pipeline is a key aspect of this ecosystem”, said Leopoldo Boado Lama, Senior Vice President – Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle. “Our collaboration with Solutions Plus will help equip young Emiratis with skills in latest cloud technologies including Artificial Intelligence and prepare them for new career opportunities in the UAE’s fast growing technology sector.”

The program is expected to attract high level of interest from local talent, particularly students and graduates from Al Ain University, and will directly address the need for skilled Emiratis in digital consulting roles across multiple sectors.

