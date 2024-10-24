KSA: Ora Developers Egypt is set to participate in two prominent exhibitions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Hazi Misr from October 24-26 at JW Marriott Burj Rafal Hotel, marking their second appearance, and Cityscape Global from November 11-14 at the Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, where it will debut at this significant event. Expanding beyond borders, Ora Egypt Group will showcase its full range of projects, featuring premium developments such as Silversands North Coast, Solana West by Ora, Solana East by Ora, ZED ElSheikh Zayed with its branded residence CASA D'OR, styled and furnished by ARMANI/ CASA, and ZED East. These projects blend luxury living with sports and lifestyle experiences, setting Ora Egypt apart in the real estate market.

Haitham Abdel Azim, CEO of Ora Developers Egypt, stated: "Egypt is a prime investment destination in the real estate sector, thanks to its strategic location and the diversity of available opportunities. Our presence in the Saudi market is a significant step in our regional expansion plan, as we are committed to delivering world-class projects that meet the needs of our clients and offer unique investment opportunities. Through our developments in East and West Cairo, as well as the North Coast, we aim to strengthen our presence in the MENA region and attract foreign investments seeking luxury and long-term value."

The projects featured at both exhibitions include developments in West Cairo, East Cairo, and the North Coast.

Recognizing the North Coast’s Mediterranean experience, with stunning views and its potential as a new investment hub, Silversands North Coast offers exceptional beachfront living. Located at Kilo 243 and covering 724 feddans, Silversands North Coast provides a diverse range of units to cater to different families and modern lifestyles, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a serene coastal experience. Located just 50 minutes from Marsa Matrouh International Airport, the project features a stunning 1.4 km beachfront, luxurious amenities, and an 88,000 sqm lagoon. The first phase of Silversands North Coast is scheduled for delivery in 2025.

In West Cairo, Ora Developers Egypt was among the first to recognize the area’s potential as a luxury destination, launching projects that cater to diverse lifestyles. The company will showcase ZED ElSheikh Zayed, introducing the park-side living concept to the heart of ElSheikh Zayed. It includes multiple commercial offerings, sports facilities, and Egypt’s first ARMANI/CASA branded residences, CASA D'OR. ZED El Sheikh Zayed also features the iconic ZED Tower and ZED Tower Mall, offering a sophisticated lifestyle with a blend of residential, retail, and recreational spaces. Solana West by Ora introduces fully finished villas, townhouses, and twin houses with innovative designs, featuring courtyards integrated into the units. These unique layouts provide a fresh approach to residential living in Egypt.

In East Cairo, Ora Developers Egypt reimagines New Cairo by introducing fully developed communities near the New Administrative Capital. ZED East is a self-sustained community with expansive green spaces and a world-class sports club. Strategically located in New Cairo and just a few minutes from the New Capital, it offers a luxurious residential experience in a vibrant atmosphere. Residents can choose from a variety of units, including apartments and villas, with over 75% of the development dedicated to green spaces. ZED East prioritizes a healthy lifestyle through its ZED Sports Club, which offers state-of-the-art facilities, internationally certified coaches, a variety of academies and sports classes, and a full premium commercial experience. Additionally, ZED East includes the newly launched Club Side Towers, the first residential towers in East Cairo overlooking the club.

Another exciting project in East Cairo is Solana East by Ora, spanning 167.8 feddans. This project offers a mix of 70% single-family units and 30% multi-family units, with enchanting lake views, a commercial hub, a clubhouse, parks, water features, fine dining, clinics, and sports facilities.

Ora Developers is a leading real estate company known for creating timeless environments across various global markets, including Cyprus, Grenada, Pakistan, and Egypt, with upcoming projects in Iraq and the UAE. Their portfolio includes premium projects that reimagine space and enhance living experiences. Known for delivering high-quality, innovative projects that cater to a variety of lifestyles, Ora Developers focuses on creating integrated communities that blend luxury with sustainability.