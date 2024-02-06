The world's youngest refinery boasts a daily capacity of 230,000 barrels.

The refinery positions SEZAD as a vital economic and industrial hub aimed at achieving economic diversification policies.

Integrating innovation with the latest technologies within a forward-looking approach, OQ8 sketches a brighter, sustainable future for the energy sector.

Oman- Duqm: 7th of February will mark the historic inauguration of OQ8, the largest investment of its kind between two Gulf countries represented by OQ – the global integrated energy group – and Kuwait Petroleum International. The world’s youngest refinery, standing as a testament to innovation, progress, and strategic cross-border partnership, is poised to revolutionize the energy landscape.

The inauguration will be set in the presence of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq, and His Highness the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Located along Oman's eastern shoreline in Duqm, OQ8 features a daily refining capacity of 230,000 barrels of crude oil. Its strategic coastal position offers a distinct advantage, granting seamless access to the major international maritime routes of the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. With ambitions of achieving global acclaim, OQ8 is geared to make a substantial impact on Oman's economic growth and future well-being.

His Excellency Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi, the President of Oman Investment Authority (OIA), commented on the milestone inauguration, saying: “The gracious attendance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik – may Allah protect and preserve him – and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabbah at the inauguration of OQ8, the largest joint investment between the two nations, is a reflection of the two leaders’ unwavering support of the investment and economic partnership between Oman and Kuwait. We are proud of the heights of success reached by this joint venture and the repercussions that has on enticing further join investment.”

His Excellency added that OQ8, the largest joint investment in the petrochemical and refinery industry between two Gulf Cooperation Council countries, is a culmination of the bilateral relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the State of Kuwait, reflecting the deep-rooted economic relationship and tying joint interests to new joint investments.

His Excellency also emphasised the role that the inauguration of OQ8 plays in paving the way for regional and global investment in Oman, especially in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). Elaborating on its host of investment incentives, His Excellency highlighted SEZAD’s holistic investment infrastructure, from the facilities and services provided by Marafiq to the Port of Duqm and the Ras Markaz Crude Oil Terminal, all of which showcase SEZAD’s added value as a promising manufacturing hub, particularly in the downstream and logistics sectors.

Commenting on the historic inauguration, Sheikh Nawaf S. Al-Sabah, CEO of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), explained: “the launch of OQ8 marks a pinnacle of achievement for the Omani-Kuwaiti alliance. This collaboration not only merges our economic interests but also celebrates the profound connection and shared legacy that Oman and Kuwait hold.”

On this long-awaited event, David Bird, CEO of OQ8 said, “This is an incredible milestone in our journey towards transforming the energy stage. OQ8 encapsulates the power of collaboration and strategic vision. As we commence full-scale operations, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence and the betterment of the communities we serve. OQ8 emerges as a beacon of progress, symbolising a brighter future for the energy sector.”

He further stated, "OQ8 transcends its regional significance by incorporating unparalleled, state-of-the-art capabilities. Destined to be a cornerstone of national and global energy markets, it exemplifies our commitment to leading through innovation. This venture is a bold declaration of our vision to drive economic prosperity far beyond Oman's borders, setting new benchmarks for the industry and fostering growth across the region and beyond."

OQ8, encompassing three key packages, is engineered for the specialized production of a wide range of premium petroleum derivatives, including diesel, jet fuel, naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, sulfur, and petroleum coke. Capable of processing diverse blends and grades to meet market demands, the refinery has notably contributed approximately 3.261 thousand tons to the industrial and energy sectors from March 2023 to January 2024.

The nationalisation rate at OQ8 stands at an impressive 60 percent. Currently, 749 employees from 32 nationalities contribute to the refinery's success, embodying values of diversity, inclusion, and the exchange of experiences. This diverse workforce is instrumental in cultivating an effective institutional culture focused on excellence.

The company’s commitment to social investment is evident in its contribution of over $5.4 million in social investment projects and sponsorships, positively impacting over 450,000 individuals. These initiatives focus on education, health, economic prosperity, and environmental stewardship, emphasising mutual benefits and continuous dialogue with local communities.

In alignment with its ICV strategy, $2.4 billion has been spent so far with local suppliers. Throughout the construction phase, OQ8, committed to ensuring that at least 20% of all goods and services continue to be sourced within Oman, bolstering the local economy. This commitment extends to local SMEs – OQ8 sources spending at least $534 Million USD of its resources from these community-based businesses. The volume of products manufactured in the Sultanate of Oman reached $182 Million USD.

Utilizing cutting-edge technologies and innovations, OQ8 is committed to environmental stewardship, with a focus on significantly reducing carbon emissions. This dedication has led to a substantial 41.1% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2021 to 2022, demonstrating the company's firm resolve towards achieving carbon neutrality.

The inauguration of the Duqm Refinery signals the commencement of a distinctive journey to set new benchmarks in operational excellence and reliability management, leveraging the strategic advantages offered by Duqm. This grand collaborative project between the sister states of Oman and Kuwait initiates a new chapter of regional economic cooperation, aligning with the ambitious goals of "Oman Vision 2040" and the "New Kuwait Vision 2035”.

About OQ8:

OQ8, a joint venture between OQ and KPI, is strategically positioned in Duqm, Oman. With a focus on refining excellence, OQ8 is committed to producing high-quality oil products, fostering economic growth, and contributing to Oman's prosperity. Our operations are guided by a commitment to safety, efficiency, sustainability, and community upliftment, underpinned by our core values of teamwork, respect, integrity, and professionalism.