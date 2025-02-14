Dubai, United Arab Emirates – OPSWAT, the leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection, has announced that its MetaDefender Optical Diode, specifically the Din Rail version, has achieved Class 1 Division 2 (C1D2) certification, setting a new benchmark in safety and cybersecurity for hazardous environments. This certification ensures that MetaDefender Optical Diode meets the strict operational and safety standards required for industries where reliability is paramount.

“The MetaDefender Optical Diode is engineered to meet the highest standards of safety and security, providing organizations in high-risk sectors with the confidence that their critical systems remain protected,” said Mark Toussaint, Senior Product Manager, OPSWAT. “In industries where any equipment failure could have catastrophic consequences, this certification reinforces our commitment to delivering resilient, reliable security solutions that safeguard both data and operations.”

The C1D2 certification is essential for organizations operating in environments with potential explosive hazards, such as oil and gas, chemical processing, and pharmaceutical industries, where combustible gases, vapors, or dust pose significant risks. This certification assures organizations that the MetaDefender Optical Diode has undergone rigorous testing to ensure safe operation in these environments, meeting both regulatory requirements and industry safety standards.

By incorporating C1D2-certified equipment, businesses enhance operational safety, reduce the risk of accidents, and ensure compliance with stringent industry regulations. The MetaDefender Optical Diode plays a crucial role in preventing data breaches and securing information flow across industrial networks, helping industries maintain both physical safety and cybersecurity.

The MetaDefender Optical Diode offers unidirectional data flow, ensuring that sensitive networks remain isolated from potential threats originating from less secure, lower-level networks. This unique capability is essential for safeguarding critical infrastructure, especially in environments where physical safety and cybersecurity are equally vital.

“With the Din Rail version now certified, the MetaDefender Optical Diode is the only data diode capable of safely operating in hazardous environments where this certification is required,” said Mark Toussaint, Senior Product Manager, OPSWAT. “This milestone highlights the importance of advanced security solutions that not only protect critical OT assets but enable business continuity in the most challenging conditions.”

The C1D2 certification enables deployment across key industries, including oil and gas, where it protects critical operational data in remote and hazardous locations; chemical processing, where it secures data exchange between mission-critical systems in volatile environments; and pharmaceuticals, ensuring safe and compliant data transfer in regulated industries.

