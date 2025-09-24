Dubai, UAE – On the back of 30% year-on-year growth in the Middle East and significant regional investment, including the opening of its Dubai-based OPX Lab, OPSWAT is set to make its strongest-ever participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 (Hall 25, Stand C30). With an unwavering focus on real-world cyber defence applications, the company aims to address the region’s most pressing cybersecurity challenges, particularly in critical infrastructure, finance, and government sectors.

“As governments and enterprises invest heavily in next-generation infrastructure to secure their position as global leaders, attackers are taking notice. They’re exploiting the fact that this expansion of the digital footprint is creating a larger attack surface with the potential for greater impact on the digital economy,” said Rami Nehme, Regional Sales Director at OPSWAT. “Recent incidents, such as the attack on Red Sea internet cables, underscore the vulnerability of critical systems. At GITEX, we’re bringing practical, hands-on innovations to help organisations prepare, adapt, and thrive in this environment.”

At the heart of OPSWAT’s participation is the debut of the OP/X Mini Lab, a fully functional, interactive environment simulating real-world facilities, including a model nuclear power plant. This hands-on setup allows attendees to experience OPSWAT technologies in action across IT security, OT security, and Cross-Domain protection. Through these demonstrations, OPSWAT aims to help organisations visualise and validate the defences they need to stay resilient in today’s threat landscape.

Adding a new dimension to this strategy is the regional launch of Unit 515, OPSWAT’s elite red team dedicated to adversarial simulation and deep vulnerability discovery. This team of cybersecurity specialists operates as real-world attackers would, employing advanced tactics to identify weaknesses across IT, OT, and hybrid environments. By proactively challenging defences, Unit 515 strengthens the resilience of OPSWAT solutions and equips customers with insights to harden their security posture against increasingly sophisticated threats.

In alignment with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, OPSWAT is also delivering an immersive VR experience, giving attendees the chance to step into the role of a cyber defender during a simulated live attack. This gamified approach not only engages participants but also offers winners access to OPSWAT Academy certifications, reinforcing the company’s commitment to elevating industry knowledge and developing cybersecurity talent across the region.

Partnership remains a core pillar of OPSWAT’s GITEX strategy. In addition to hosting joint meetings with several partners, and their end customers, at the OPSWAT stand, the company will also hand out awards to recognise top-performing partners for their outstanding growth, innovation, and commitment to securing critical infrastructure. These partnerships are instrumental in extending OPSWAT’s mission to protect national assets and enable organisations to adopt best-in-class cybersecurity solutions.

“We will use GITEX as an opportunity to facilitate meaningful, engaging conversations with our customers and partners,” added Nehme. “Initiatives like the OP/X Mini Lab are designed to provide an in-depth and streamlined experience for every visitor. Whether connecting with existing customers about our latest innovations, engaging new prospects, or celebrating and empowering our channel partners, we look forward to making this GITEX our most impactful yet.”

At GITEX, OPSWAT is located in Hall 25, Stand C30.

Since 2002, OPSWAT, a global leader in IT, OT, and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity, has continuously evolved an end-to-end solutions platform that gives public and private sector organizations and enterprises the critical advantage needed to protect their complex networks and ensure compliance. Empowered by a "Trust no file. Trust no device.™" philosophy, OPSWAT solves customers' challenges around the world with solutions and patented technologies across every level of their infrastructure, securing their networks, data, and devices, and preventing known and unknown threats, zero-day attacks, and malware.