One-of-a-kind cyber lab offers live simulations of attacks on critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, banking and defense, equipping regional organisations with real-world skills and strategies to combat escalating cyber threats.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Against a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and critical infrastructure becoming an increasingly more attractive target for both physical and cyber-attacks, OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection, has officially opened the doors to its OPX Lab in Dubai. This state-of-the-art Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) lab is the only facility of its kind in the region that delivers high-fidelity simulations of real-world cyber threats and provides a testing ground for developing and deploying robust, sector-specific defenses.

Designed as an immersive and interactive space, the OPX Lab offers existing and prospective customers a rare opportunity to experience real-time cyberattack simulations tailored to their unique environments. “This isn’t just a demo, it’s a proving ground,” said Saif AlRefai, Solutions Engineering Manager at OPSWAT. “The OPX Lab brings to life the kinds of cyber threats our customers face every day. It allows them to test how our technologies detect, prevent and respond to those threats in a fully controlled, hands-on environment. That level of experience translates into faster, more informed security decisions and a higher level of operational resilience.”

More than just a showcase, OPX Lab replicates sector-specific scenarios with a focus on banking, energy, and defense — sectors that are not only vital to the Middle East’s economy but are also frequent targets of sophisticated cyber threats. OPSWAT was deliberate in choosing Dubai as one of the homes, citing the city’s status as a regional innovation hub, ease of accessibility, and proximity to both enterprise customers and local cybersecurity talent. The lab in Dubai is part of OPSWAT’s global OPX Labs initiative, to bring critical infrastructure simulation capabilities closer to high-risk markets.

Demonstrating the company’s deep industry expertise, one of the sector-specific showcases is OPSWAT’s Nuclear Plant Model Reactor. The display is more than conceptual, integrating OPSWAT’s IT/OT cybersecurity platform in a practical demonstration of how sensitive environments like nuclear power stations can be protected from sophisticated cyberattacks. “It’s this kind of realism that allows clients to move beyond theory and gain meaningful insights into their actual security readiness,” explained AlRefai.

Importantly, OPSWAT is also extending access to its OPX Lab to its channel partners. This positions the facility not just as a customer experience centre, but as a strategic enablement platform. “Experiencing live demonstrations of real-world cyberattack scenarios and seeing how OPSWAT’s technologies such as MetaDefender and NetWall Data Diodes mitigate those threats was truly eye-opening. It not only deepened our technical understanding but also equipped us with practical insights to better guide our clients in securing their critical infrastructure. This is an invaluable resource for both partners and end-users alike,” said Tareq Joudeh, Senior Business Unit Head at StarLink.

At the heart of the OPX Lab is OPSWAT’s MetaDefender platform, a comprehensive threat prevention solution that safeguards networks by securing files at every entry point. In addition to MetaDefender, the lab showcases over 20 OPSWAT products, including the MetaDefender Kiosk and MetaDefender NetWall Data Diodes. These solutions have been built specifically to meet the cybersecurity needs of highly regulated, mission-critical environments.

