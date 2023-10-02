Dubai’s go-to Middle Eastern street food brand, Operation:Falafel, is taking its culinary journey to the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi. After achieving significant success in Dubai and KSA, the brand officially marked its Abu Dhabi entrance with the opening of its first dine-in store recently.

At the heart of Operation:Falafel is the mission to modernise traditional Arabic recipes for today's diverse audience. With the food and beverage sector seeing robust growth in the UAE, the move to Abu Dhabi represents a strategic decision to tap into emerging markets beyond Dubai, further solidifying the brand’s footprint.

Mohamad Sami Ballout, CEO of AWJ, said, "Expanding to Abu Dhabi is a natural progression for us, aligning perfectly with our long-term goals. This milestone stands as a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication, strong customer loyalty, and our innovative, tech-centric approach to the food and beverage industry."

Located in the vibrant area of Al Dana, the new outlet offers a diverse menu available for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway. In addition to the Abu Dhabi launch, Operation:Falafel has also opened two more branches in KSA this month and anticipates further expansion in Fayfa, Jeddah, by November.

AWJ Group continues to build on its growth trajectory, committed to broadening its brand offerings in both existing and emerging markets.

About AWJ

AWJ is a fast-growing Food & Beverage Holding Group that owns and grows home-grown Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and international dining concepts. Exploring global opportunities, AWJ recognizes the potential of a rapidly evolving Food & Beverage market, with the aim of acquiring and growing brands that are internationally recognized and loved. Founded and headquartered in Dubai; AWJ set out on its culinary journey with five unique concepts – all strategically located across popular tourist and dining destinations in Dubai and have now expanded into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through owned and franchised locations. AWJ now plans to continue to travel and explore Markets across Europe, North Africa and the USA, experimenting with new tastes and old, and infusing traditional flavors with a fusion of traditions.