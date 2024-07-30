Dubai Health quote:

“We are proud to inaugurate the new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center," said a representative of the Medical Fitness Department at Dubai Health. "This center ensures that medical fitness services are accessible, efficient, and convenient for all residents. Dubai Health remains dedicated to setting new benchmarks in healthcare excellence and community well-being."

Attendance:

The inauguration of the new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center was marked by an official ceremony attended by Dr. Amer Sharif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Health, Mr. Khalifa Baqer, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Health and other distinguished guests.

The new center information:

Designed to accommodate over 1,000 visitors daily, the new Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center is equipped with the latest screening equipment, ten phlebotomist cabins, and four radiology rooms. Dedicated customer parking areas and spacious waiting areas for company representatives provide a welcoming environment. The new center is located in Muhaisnah 2, to better serve the needs of the surrounding community.

Salem Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Center is open six days a week, operating 24 hours a day from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, the center is open from 7:00 AM to 12:00 noon and then from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

For more information https://muhaisnahcentre.com/