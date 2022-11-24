Doha, Qatar – Lamborghini has opened a spectacular floating popup Lounge at the Pearl Doha. The invite-only Lounge is accessible from the exclusive Marina at Marsa Arabia: VIP guests and Lamborghini owners can experience the world of Lamborghini from 21st November to 18th December. An official opening event, with exclusive presentation of the Urus Performante, for 100 guests has been hosted by Automobili Lamborghini management, together with its Middle East & Africa dealer partners from around the region.

“Lamborghini is a global brand attracting clients from myriad cultures, and we look forward to welcoming diverse international audiences in our various Lounge locations around the world,” said Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann. “The Lamborghini Lounge concept gives us the opportunity to meet up with clients and friends of the brand: we have an established and growing dealership presence in the region, and we look forward to coming together with many owners both from the Middle East and more than 50 markets across the world as we showcase this unexpected and bold project.”

The floating Lounge covers a total of 320 square metres over two floors, with direct views out to sea and back to the Pearl Doha. Displayed on the outside deck is the new Urus Performante, the bar-raising new Lamborghini Super SUV, while exclusive Lounge events will include hosting of the first media and then customers to drive both the new Urus Performante and Urus S on roads in the city’s surroundings. Throughout the Lounge’s unique sojourn at the Pearl Doha, guests can enjoy a 360-degree experience: Lamborghini hospitality is offered throughout the day and evening while a recreation of the original Ad Personam studio in Sant’Agata allows owners to customise their new Lamborghini in virtually limitless permutations. Inside and outside the floating structure, Lamborghini style is perceptible at every angle. Trademark Italian furnishings from Living Divani garnish each indoor and outdoor area. While taking an Italian espresso from the bar, the guests can admire the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 scale model – the luxury speed boat inspired by the performance of the brand’s super sports cars and the design of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. While on the second floor, visitors can have a deep immersion into the World of Roger Dubuis and explore the avant-garde watches of the brand that has been Lamborghini’s partner since 2017.

The opening of the Doha Lounge has also seen the Middle East and Africa debut of the Urus Performante, which is raising the bar in every respect. The Super SUV features increased power of 666 CV and sets the best weight-to-power reference in its segment with a new lightweight, aerodynamic design, chassis set-up and sporty driving dynamics with semi–active suspension and specific drive mode calibration. A new Rally drive mode, dedicated to the Performante version of the Urus, allows the driver to experience supreme driving fun on loose surfaces. The Urus Performante delivers 850 Nm of torque at just 2,300 rpm, acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and a top speed of 306 km/h.

