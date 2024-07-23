Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Open Innovation AI, a premier AI orchestration platform provider, has today announced a strategic collaboration with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), the high performance and adaptive computing leader. As part of this program, Open Innovation AI intends to utilize AMD Instinct™ GPUs to advance AI model development and deployment.

Combining AMD Instinct™ data center GPU technology with Open Innovation AI's orchestration platform, the program will explore deployment of end-to-end AI solutions, which drive optimized, scalable, and efficient AI adoption across industry verticals.

The collaboration plans to bring together technological and industry expertise from Open Innovation AI and AMD. Both Open Innovation AI and AMD are committed to pushing the boundaries of both AI hardware and software, delivering cutting-edge solutions to customers and partners.

“Open Innovation AI’s platform brings a new level of flexibility and performance to AI workloads. By integrating our technology with AMD high-performance GPUs, we can offer unmatched efficiency and innovation to our customers,” said Dr. Abed Benaichouche, CEO and Cofounder of Open Innovation AI.

“AI is defining the next era of computing, and this is just the beginning. Collaborating with leading AI orchestration providers like Open Innovation AI is a key step in our strategy to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that will drive significant advancements in the industry.” said Zaid Ghattas, Regional Manager CEEMETA of AMD.

About Open Innovation AI:

Fast growing AI company from Middle East, Open Innovation AI is committed to democratizing AI development and deployment. The company's hardware-agnostic AI orchestration platform integrates seamlessly with various GPU hardware, enhancing AI workload performance and efficiency for enterprises globally. Open Innovation AI prioritizes innovation, flexibility, and robust security, ensuring clients can confidently deploy AI solutions tailored to their unique needs.