The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) today signed two loan agreements with the Government of Tajikistan totalling US$18 million. An US$8 million loan will support the implementation of the National Education Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan Project and another US$10 million loan will co-finance the Guliston-Farkhor-Panj-Dusti Road Reconstruction Project.

OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “Building modern social and physical infrastructure is crucial for the future socio-economic development in Tajikistan. We are proud to support the Government in its efforts to improve access to modern education and increase connectivity in the country, creating opportunities for a better life for students and citizens. We are committed and ready to further expand our long-standing partnership for the development of critical infrastructure.”

OPEC Fund Director-General Alkhalifa is in the capital Dushanbe today and paid a courtesy visit to Emomali Rahmon, President of the Republic of Tajikistan. He also met with Usmonali Usmonzoda, Deputy Prime Minister, as well as with Qahhorzoda Faiziddin Sattor, Minister of Finance to sign the new financing agreements.

The National Education Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan Project provides access to education for almost 17,000 students in Tajikistan and is co-financed with the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB). It aims to create a high quality and accessible educational system based on modern infrastructure and innovative technologies, providing students with adequate school buildings, improved learning equipment, access to upgraded technology and WASH facilities, thus improving the overall learning experience for both teachers and students.

The Guliston-Farkhor-Panj-Dusti Reconstruction Project will finance the upgrading of a 30 km road section. Tajikistan is a landlocked country and people rely on roads for domestic and international connectivity. The Guliston-Farkhor-Panj-Dusti road provides a vital internal connection between the south and southeast parts of the country and allows transit traffic to the Afghanistan-Tajikistan-China road corridor. The upgraded road will contribute to improving local and regional connectivity and integration with neighboring countries, ensure safe movement of goods and people, and enhance the overall socio-economic development in the country.

To date the OPEC Fund has approved 17 projects in Tajikistan, supporting transport, health, education, energy and water sectors.

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization works in cooperation with developing country partners and the international development community to stimulate economic growth and social progress in low- and middle-income countries around the world. The OPEC Fund was established in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$24 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of US$190 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+/Outlook Stable by Fitch and AA, Outlook Positive by S&P. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.