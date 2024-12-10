The OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund) has approved close to US$1 billion in new development financing over the last quarter of 2024, including during its 190th Governing Board meeting in Vienna today. These projects will benefit countries across the globe and aim to bolster infrastructure, food security, renewable energy, economic resilience and governance in partner countries.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “2024 has been a landmark year for the OPEC Fund, marked by a significant increase in project approvals and commitments across key sectors, helping to build resilience, develop sustainable infrastructure and address climate change. Our latest round of financing reflects the OPEC Fund’s ongoing dedication to delivering impactful solutions that drive meaningful change for millions of people. We remain focused on working with partners worldwide to tackle today’s challenges and build a better tomorrow.”

The OPEC Fund most recently approved projects since September 2024 (in alphabetical order):

Public Sector Operations:

Bangladesh: A €96.1 million loan will co-finance the Strengthening Economic Management and Governance Program with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). This initiative supports the government’s reform agenda to strengthen private sector development, trade logistics and governance. It aims to improve domestic resource mobilization, enhance public sector transparency and promote the diversification of exports.

Burkina Faso: A US$30 million loan will support the Human Capital Protection Project, which aims to provide 17 million free healthcare consultations, immunize one million children under age five and improve education for 91,000 teachers and 748,000 students. The initiative is co-financed with the World Bank.

Chad: A US$16 million loan will promote the Rice Farming Development Project in Chari-Logone, co-financed with BADEA. The project will benefit 2,000 households, with half the beneficiaries being women and youth, by enhancing agricultural productivity, rural infrastructure and agribusiness practices in selected provinces.

Comoros: A US$17.5 million loan will support the First Fiscal Management and Resilient Growth Development Policy. This program aims to improve debt management, enhance disaster resilience and strengthen the country’s economic stability and governance frameworks.

El Salvador: A US$30 million loan will co-finance the Rural Adelante 2.0 Program in partnership with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The program will support 74,000 smallholder farmers and rural families by improving agricultural practices, market access and climate resilience, ultimately boosting incomes and food security.

The Gambia: A US$20 million loan will fund the Rural Infrastructure Development Project (Phase 2), which will improve access to agricultural markets through enhanced rural infrastructure. The project will benefit local farmers and communities with interventions in agriculture value chains and improved connectivity to markets.

Honduras: A US$50 million loan will support the Women’s Empowerment and Social Inclusion Program promoting gender equality and empowering marginalized groups, including indigenous and Afro-descendant populations.

Kenya: A €60 million loan will co-finance the Economic Inclusion and Green Recovery Support Program with the African Development Bank. This initiative aims to create more inclusive and competitive markets, improve governance frameworks and promote green economic recovery.

Malawi: A US$20 million loan will co-finance the Mangochi–Mwanjati–Makanjira Road Project (Phase I). This project will benefit some 300,000 people by enhancing regional connectivity, reducing travel times and supporting economic development.

Mauritania: A US$40 million loan will help fund the Mauritania-Mali Power Interconnection and Related Solar Power Plants Development Project, alongside multiple development partners. The project will connect 80,000 households to electricity, promote renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Montenegro: A €50 million loan, the OPEC Fund’s first engagement in the South-East European country, will support the Resilient Fiscal and Sustainable Development Program. The project focuses on improving fiscal sustainability, energy efficiency and waste management, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Senegal: A US$60 million loan will fund the Senegal Food Sovereignty Strategy Support Project to enhance agricultural productivity, climate resilience and market access for 220,000 households with a focus on women and youth.

Sierra Leone: A US$30 million loan and a $2 million grant will support the Livestock and Livelihoods Development Program. This initiative will enhance livestock productivity, establish small and medium-sized enterprises and improve nutrition and income for rural communities. It is expected to create some 20,000 new jobs along the agricultural value chain and contribute to sustainable agricultural development.

Sri Lanka: A US$50 million loan will co-finance the Second Resilience, Stability, and Economic Turnaround Development Policy Operation to restore macroeconomic stability, improve fiscal governance and protect vulnerable populations.

Türkiye: A €50 million loan to the Climate Finance Facility Project will support investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate adaptation. The project will be implemented by the Turkish Industrial and Development Bank (TSKB) and aligns with Türkiye’s net-zero target for 2053.

Uzbekistan: A €70 million loan will support the Second Inclusive and Resilient Market Economy Development Program. This initiative focuses on improving fiscal risk management, enhancing social inclusion and fostering private financing for climate action.

Private Sector Operations:

Côte d’Ivoire: A €35 million loan to a local bank will support on-lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), addressing a financing gap for local companies. The loan will improve SMEs’ access to finance, fostering economic growth and job creation. Small enterprises represent nearly all businesses in Côte d’Ivoire.

Côte d’Ivoire: A €50 million participation in a trade finance facility will support the procurement and export of traceable cocoa, benefiting one million producers and five million people reliant on the cocoa sector.

Dominican Republic: A US$10 million loan to a local bank will support on-lending to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and women-led businesses, fostering economic growth and financial inclusion.

Egypt: A US$40 million loan will support the construction of two wind farms with a total capacity of 1.1 GW in the Gulf of Suez. This renewable energy project will provide clean energy to over 1.3 million households and contribute to Egypt’s goal of sourcing over 40 percent of electricity from renewables by 2035.

Ghana: A US$20 million participation in a secured trade finance facility will support the purchase, storage, and processing of cocoa beans. The facility will help expand access to premium cocoa in global markets.

Paraguay: A US$40 million syndicated loan to a local bank will support the growth of the bank’s SME loan portfolio and financing for agricultural projects, including women-led SMEs and green energy initiatives.

Uzbekistan: A US$30 million loan to Joint Stock Innovation Commercial Bank “Ipak Yuli” will expand lending to MSMEs, including women-owned businesses, fostering economic growth and job creation.

Technical Assistance Grant:

Regional (Asia and the Pacific): A US$1.5 million technical assistance grant will support the implementation of the Nature Solutions Finance Hub in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The initiative aims to scale up investments in nature-based solutions to address biodiversity loss and climate change, targeting US$5 billion in financing flows by 2030

