Kuwait – Ooredoo Kuwait continues to solidify its position as one of the country’s and region’s leading telecom pioneers, thanks to its strong track record in innovation, ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies, and a flexible infrastructure designed to meet future demands. The company has played a central role in introducing smart communications concepts and delivering advanced digital services that have significantly accelerated Kuwait’s digital transformation.

Today, Ooredoo is leading a new phase of network evolution in the country, based on three strategic pillars: advanced 5G, Ai, and sustainability. This reflects its commitment to pioneering the digital future and empowering national sectors with expertly crafted smart communication solutions.

Effective Digital Solutions

In this context, Issa Haider, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, stated:

"We don’t see technology as just operational tools, but as a comprehensive operating model that drives innovation, lays the foundation for smart communications, and delivers effective digital solutions to key sectors and society."

He also confirmed the company’s readiness to launch its 5G Advanced network, in parallel with the reallocation of spectrum in the 2300 and 2600 MHz (TDD) bands, noting that this marks a major leap in supporting the national digital economy.

Haider added that Ooredoo has upgraded its radio access network with massive MIMO antennas and prepared the infrastructure to support network slicing and edge computing, serving critical sectors such as ports, oil, smart education, and healthcare. The targeted use cases include:

• Private networks for oil and gas

• Smart ports

• Supply chains

• Immersive education

• Medical IoT

He praised the close cooperation with the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) regarding the TDD band activation plan, as well as the technical partnerships with Huawei and Nokia to test AI-powered network capabilities and improve performance efficiency and user experience, including RedCap trials.

Self-Organizing AI-Powered Networks

Haider explained that AI is no longer just an auxiliary technology but has become the cornerstone of Ooredoo Kuwait’s operations. It is utilized across all levels of the network, from self-organizing networks (SON) and predictive maintenance to AI-driven digital customer service, customer satisfaction analytics, and experience quality prediction.

He emphasized that the strategic partnership with NVIDIA is a key enabler of this transformation, accelerating the development of an intelligent AI infrastructure and leveraging high-performance computing to deliver personalized customer experiences, real-time data traffic analytics, and fault prediction.

Ooredoo is currently working to establish an AI Center of Excellence and adopt a self-decision-making network architecture, capable of delivering real-time, customized offerings.

Sustainability as a Core Principle

Haider stressed that sustainability is no longer optional, but a necessity embedded in Ooredoo’s long-term vision, as the company adopts the principle of green communication. It has already begun phasing out its 3G network to reduce energy consumption and introduced hybrid sites powered by solar energy — a move aimed at reducing energy consumption per gigabyte.

The company also applies clear environmental standards to its procurement practices, including:

Use of recyclable materials

Reduced packaging

Cloud computing reliance

He pointed out that Ooredoo uses advanced dashboards to monitor energy usage, measure carbon footprint, manage electronic waste, and generate reports aligned with GSMA and CITRA standards.

A Bold Vision for the Future

In conclusion, Haider affirmed:

"Our vision is for Ooredoo Kuwait to become a role model in building a smart, green network powered by artificial intelligence. Success is no longer only about speed — it’s about the ability to innovate and create lasting, sustainable impact in society."