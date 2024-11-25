Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, Qatar's leading provider of telecommunications and ICT services has partnered with Doha Bank, aimed at leveraging the strengths of both organisations to meet growing market demand through innovative business streams and enhanced customer experiences.

The collaboration, which was formalised through a signing of an MoU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to benefit both parties' customers. It outlines joint initiatives such as employee services, cross-selling opportunities, loyalty programmes, and advanced customer analytics.

Speaking about the partnership, Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar commented, “We are pleased to join forces with Doha Bank to deliver exceptional value and create mutually beneficial opportunities for our customers. With our expertise, we will bring a host of innovative services and benefits, from co-branded card offerings to exclusive mobile device plans and more. This is a significant step in our ongoing mission to upgrade our customers’ world.”

Speaking on the collaboration Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al-Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer of Doha Bank Group, said: “Our partnership with Ooredoo represents a significant step in Doha Bank’s mission to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of Qatar’s vibrant economy. By joining forces, we are committed to driving innovation and connectivity that will enhance individual and business experiences across Qatar. This collaboration underscores our dedication to fostering a resilient, integrated community aligned with Qatar’s ambitious vision for the future.”

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

