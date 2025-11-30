Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced WHOOP as the Official Wearable Partner for the 2026 and 2027 Doha Marathon by Ooredoo. The partnership was formalised during a signing ceremony held on 26 November 2025 at Ooredoo Headquarters (HQ1).

The agreement was signed by Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon Organising Committee, and Stephan Muller, Director of WHOOP – GCC.

This two-year collaboration brings together Ooredoo’s commitment to community health, fitness, and sports innovation through world-class technology. As the Official Wearable Partner, WHOOP will play a central role in enhancing athlete performance, training insights, and overall race experience for participants of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo.

Commenting on the partnership, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Vice Chairman of the Doha Marathon by Ooredoo Organising Committee, said, “We are delighted to welcome WHOOP as our Official Wearable Partner. This partnership represents a significant step forward in how we support our running community. WHOOP has advanced performance insights, from recovery to sleep data to real-time strain and live tracking, and will provide participants, from first-time runners to elite athletes, with a deeper understanding of their bodies throughout the marathon journey. This aligns with our commitment to empowering communities through innovation and sport.”

Further commenting on the partnership, Stephan Muller, Director of WHOOP – GCC, said, "We’re proud to be the official wearable of the Doha Marathon, a partnership that reflects our commitment to supporting human performance and Health span across the Gulf. WHOOP empowers members of all levels to better understand their bodies and unlock deeper insights into recovery, sleep, and strain. We’re excited to be part of this iconic event and to help bring data-driven performance to the heart of Qatar’s running community."

The Doha Marathon by Ooredoo has evolved into a flagship event in the region’s sporting calendar, drawing 15,000 participants in its last edition and set to welcome 20,000 participants in the upcoming edition.

Through this collaboration with WHOOP, participants will enjoy a smarter, more connected race experience — powered by real-time physiological data and actionable performance insights that enhance athlete support and engagement at every level.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X (Twitter): OoredooQatar

Instagram: OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa