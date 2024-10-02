Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications operator and ICT provider, is proud to announce that talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, has become one of its Nojoom loyalty programme partners.

Founded in 2004 and today operating in eight markets across the region, talabat has become a household name - conveniently connecting valued customers to restaurants, pharmacies, grocery shops, and specialty stores. By collaborating with talabat, Ooredoo extends this convenience to its customers, combining it with Nojoom’s stand-out features, including exclusive offers on high-quality products and more freedom and flexibility in how members can earn and redeem their Nojoom points.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorships and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, commented on the new collaboration, “We are immensely proud to partner with talabat, as they are at the forefront of harnessing innovative technology to simplify everyday life for customers and operations for their partners which resonates deeply with our own values at Ooredoo. By joining forces, we are able to significantly enhance the Nojoom programme, offering our customers not only increased flexibility and variety but also access to higher-quality rewards. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to continually improving our offerings and ensuring that our customers receive the best possible value from their Nojoom points."

Francisco Miguel De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat Qatar, commented: “At talabat, we are very excited to be a part of Ooredoo’s loyalty programme, opening up a new world to reward our customers and enhance their experience. This partnership underscores talabat’s commitment to continuously enhancing our offerings. We look forward to expanding our partnerships to allow for better opportunities and incentives for our valued customers to spend and redeem more conveniently”.

This strategic alliance is the latest in a series of successful collaborations within the Nojoom programme, which includes partnerships with both local and international brands across various industries. Through these alliances, Ooredoo continues to upgrade its overall customer experience and reaffirm its steadfast commitment to recognising and rewarding customer loyalty at every opportunity.

