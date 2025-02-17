Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications provider, has proudly announced Asma Al Thani as its official Brand Ambassador as part of the company’s enduring commitment to connecting the community to inspirational voices and stories. The announcement was made at a special press conference at Ooredoo’s HQ, attended by Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, along with key members of the media and industry leaders.

Asma Al Thani, a true pioneer in global exploration, is on a historic mission to become the first Arab—male or female—to conquer both the Explorers Grand Slam and all 14 of the world’s 8,000-metre peaks. Her ambitious journey, ‘Beyond Boundaries’, is metaphorically similar to Ooredoo’s own vision of pushing limits, embracing challenges, and connecting people.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, commented:"At Ooredoo, we proudly champion ambition, resilience, and leaders in our community. Asma Al Thani's extraordinary journey is a testament to the power of perseverance and an inspiration to both Qatar and the wider Arab World. Just as we empower people through digital transformation and innovation, we are honoured to support Asma and women everywhere in reaching new heights. Her success will undoubtedly pave the way for future generations, and we look forward to celebrating her achievements as a role model for aspiring female leaders worldwide."

As a brand ambassador, Asma will collaborate with Ooredoo to engage audiences through a series of storytelling initiatives, digital activations, and community-driven programmes. Her journey will be closely followed through Ooredoo’s platforms, bringing followers exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into her expeditions, training, and the mindset required to achieve such remarkable feats of endurance.

Asma Al Thani shared her excitement about the partnership: “Beyond Boundaries is more than just climbing mountains—it’s about proving that no dream is too big if you have the courage to pursue it. Ooredoo has always been a brand that pushes boundaries in connectivity and innovation, and I’m thrilled to partner with them on this journey. Together, we can inspire the next generation to believe in their potential, embrace challenges, and become the best they can be.”

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, added: "Asma Al Thani’s journey is a powerful reminder that no goal is too ambitious and no challenge too great when met with courage and perseverance. At Ooredoo, we are committed to supporting those who lead by example. Through this partnership, we aim to fuel the spirit of ambition, connectivity, and empowerment—values that define both Asma’s expedition and Ooredoo’s mission to improve lives."

Through this partnership, Ooredoo Qatar continues its role as a key enabler of community development, supporting initiatives that empower women and inspire all individuals—celebrating Qatar’s growing presence on the global stage.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.