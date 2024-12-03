Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, took pole position as the official connectivity provider for Qatar’s flagship motorsport event. Renowned for delivering ultra-fast, secure, and reliable network solutions, Ooredoo has once again demonstrated its ability to support global mega-events with precision and speed.

This year, Ooredoo accelerated connectivity for race teams and broadcasters, and ensured every critical moment of the world’s most thrilling motorsport event is supported. By delivering bespoke connectivity solutions, Ooredoo enabled race teams to transmit real-time telemetry data from the Lusail Circuit to research and development centres across the globe. These lightning-fast transmissions are critical for teams to make data-driven decisions that fine-tune strategies and performance, keeping them ahead of the competition.

Ooredoo also ensured broadcasters can deliver high-definition live coverage to millions of fans worldwide. With its ultra-reliable Business Internet solutions, the company supported flawless transmission of every twist, turn, and overtake, capturing the thrill of the race for a global audience.

During the three-day event, Ooredoo handled over 420,000 calls and processed over 31 TB of data in and around the venue, experiencing a significant 55% surge in 5G traffic as customers enjoyed super-fast connectivity to match the pace set on the track. The venue was equipped with more than 25 high-capacity base stations, including 45 outdoor and 21 indoor radio sectors, ensuring robust coverage across the Lusail Circuit. To further enhance performance, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies are being leveraged for real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and predictive measures, while multi-beam antennas were strategically deployed in key areas, providing optimal coverage and capacity.

An official spokesperson at Ooredoo Qatar commented: “Global motorsport events represent the pinnacle of speed, precision, and innovation—values that resonate deeply with us at Ooredoo. We are proud to have provided the super-fast connectivity that powers these prestigious events, ensuring race teams and broadcasters stay ahead in delivering exceptional experiences to their audiences. This partnership embodies our commitment to delivering world-class solutions and cements Qatar’s reputation for hosting outstanding events.”

With a long-standing reputation for supporting high-profile events, Ooredoo has consistently delivered connectivity solutions that match the speed and complexity of motorsport. From Qatar to international locations, Ooredoo connects businesses to what matters most, ensuring they remain competitive and innovative in our fast-paced and increasingly digital world.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

