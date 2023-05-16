Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, the leading ICT enabler in Qatar, announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lenovo, a global technology leader. The MoU paves the way for the two companies to collaborate on innovative solutions for the B2B sector, with a focus on data sovereignty, private 5G solutions, advanced AI solutions and High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a service.

The signing of the MoU took place recently at Ooredoo's Headquarters in West Bay and was attended by Ooredoo’s Chief Business Officer, Thani Ali I A Al-Malki and Lenovo's General Manager META, Alaa Bawab, who both signed the agreement. Senior executives from both sides were also in attendance, including Ooredoo Qatar’s CEO, Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Bin Mohammed Al Thani.

The agreement between Lenovo and Ooredoo is aimed at deploying Lenovo’s cutting-edge solutions across various industries, including healthcare, oil & gas, scientific research and public safety. These solutions will provide the necessary computing power and storage capacity to process and analyse vast amounts of data, enabling faster and more accurate diagnoses, more precise research, and more effective public safety measures. Lenovo's global experience as a leader in HPC, cloud, and edge computing will drive scientific and technological advancements in Qatar.

There is increasing demand for advanced computing and storage solutions that enable real-time processing and analysis of large datasets in different sectors such as retail, healthcare, education and energy. To meet this need, Lenovo and Ooredoo will work together to bring in advanced technological solutions that deliver data sovereign Hybrid Cloud with 5G capabilities to their customers. These solutions will allow customers to process and store sensitive data in-country and at the edge, providing an extra layer of security and compliance.

Thani Ali I A Al-Malki – Chief Business Officer, Ooredoo – said: "We are excited to enter into this strategic partnership with Lenovo that will see us further enhance our business offerings. Ooredoo is always on the look-out for new solutions to support the growth of businesses in Qatar, with the aim of creating solutions that will enable businesses to thrive and providing our customers with more innovative and upgraded services. This collaboration will enable us to do just that. We are confident that the partnership will result in significant benefits, and deliver transformational digital experiences to our customers."

Alaa Bawab, General Manager at Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group, META said: “We recognise the value of telecommunications and aim to collaborate closely with Ooredoo to offer AI-powered solutions for the challenges on the road to a more connected future. Our high-performance computing service intends to drive scientific breakthroughs and our 5G-in-a-box approach promises diverse applications like traffic monitoring, public safety, manufacturing and logistics. Our solutions are customisable and tailored to meet specific requirements. Partnering with Ooredoo will establish a sustainable ecosystem in Qatar, providing the necessary infrastructure to support innovative research and bolster economic growth.”

By collaborating closely with partners such as Lenovo, Ooredoo further demonstrates its strategic commitment to offering the Ooredoo advantage to business customers.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Twitter: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar Website: www.ooredoo.qa