Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced significant upgrades to its popular Aamali portfolio, designed to deliver a unified ecosystem of solutions that keeps businesses connected. These upgrades focus on key offerings, including enhanced Aamali Mobile and Mobile Broadband, as well as the introduction of the all-new Aamali GoConnect—all empowering customers to stay productive and ahead in today’s increasingly demanding business environments. Existing customers on select plans will automatically benefit from these enhancements, reflecting Ooredoo’s enduring commitment to exceptional service.

The upgraded Aamali Mobile plans now offer a simplified structure to suit businesses of all sizes, from Standard plans with customisable add-ons to Advanced and Premium tiers with unlimited data, calls, and Roam Like Home in 35 countries. The newly introduced Aamali Mobile 1500 plan, tailored for executives, includes exceptional benefits such as two free Multi SIMs with 100GB each and a new device every 12 months.

For businesses on the move, the new Aamali Mobile Broadband plans deliver reliable internet connectivity with options ranging from 150GB to 5TB. The new 5TB 5G Extreme Plus SIM plan is designed for high-demand users, providing full-speed data and Roam Like Home in 35 countries, making it ideal for industries such as content creation, remote education, and e-gaming.

Ooredoo has also launched Aamali GoConnect, a revolutionary solution combining premium eSIM-enabled devices with global data plans. Customers can lease-to-own laptops and tablets, benefit from up to 400GB of global data, and receive complimentary Accidental Damage Support throughout the agreement period. With seamless connectivity in Ooredoo Passport partner countries, Aamali GoConnect ensures uninterrupted productivity, no matter where businesses operate.

Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, commented: “Our upgraded Aamali portfolio represents a transformative step forward in our ongoing mission to empower businesses of all sizes. With enhanced plans and the introduction of Aamali GoConnect, we are equipping our customers with the tools and connectivity they need to thrive in today’s digital-first marketplace. These upgrades are a testament to Ooredoo’s commitment to providing innovative and flexible solutions that meet the evolving needs of Qatar’s business community.”

Ooredoo continues to lead the way in delivering flexible, future-proof solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Qatar’s enterprises. By empowering businesses with advanced connectivity and productivity tools, Ooredoo ensures they remain competitive and poised for growth in an evolving global market.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

