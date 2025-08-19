Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has launched a new umbrella campaign titled “Hayyak”. Designed to support both returning residents and first-time arrivals, the campaign brings together Ooredoo’s new services and offers under one cohesive platform, highlighting the company’s role as the nation’s trusted digital partner for seamless connectivity, entertainment, and rewards.

As part of the campaign, Home+ customers can save on new connections, alongside the launch of the Ooredoo TV App, which allows customers to enjoy entertainment directly on their Smart TVs without the need for connecting additional devices such as a set-top box. Postpaid customers can take advantage of new and exclusive lifestyle benefits, including the SHAHRY+ Shahid plan bundled with Shahid streaming subscription, VIP valet parking privileges for Qatarna+ Platinum and Al Nokhba subscribers, and very affordable Apple Watch connectivity plans tailored for parents looking to stay connected with their children, who don’t have a phone yet. Hala Prepaid customers will also enjoy more value through enhanced Hala recharges, which include complimentary Urban Point subscriptions and more.

Nojoom, Ooredoo’s renowned loyalty programme, is also being integrated into the campaign with enhanced earning opportunities across a variety of retail partners. Customers can now earn double points at Alif Stores, Sports Corner, Fnac, and Tavola, with additional rewards such as shopping vouchers and exclusive partner offers available through the programme. Meanwhile, the Ooredoo App continues to engage users with the popular “Catch & Win” gamification experience, giving them daily opportunities to win prizes simply by playing.

Additionally, Ooredoo has introduced Easy SIM that enables customers to activate their SIM cards in just three simple steps. Designed with visitors and tourists in mind, Easy SIM2.0 offers a seamless activation, with either a physical or eSIM option, and comes preloaded with a welcome gift of data and talk time, making connectivity instant and hassle-free.

To further amplify excitement, Ooredoo is also introducing a major raffle draw under the “Hayyak” umbrella. Customers purchasing any smartphone or tablet from Ooredoo shops or Ooredoo eShop will be automatically entered into a draw to win a share of 500,000 Nojoom Points, with five lucky winners each receiving 100,000 points.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Senior Director Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “At Ooredoo, we understand that this time of year is a moment of transition for many—residents returning from their holidays, families preparing for the new school year, and newcomers settling into life in Qatar. Our “Hayyak” campaign unites our key services under one message, making it easier for customers to explore the connectivity, entertainment, and rewards that support their everyday lives. Whether it’s seamless home internet, premium mobile plans, rewarding shopping experiences, or exciting digital engagement, Ooredoo is proud to be the trusted partner in every customer’s journey.”

By uniting its diverse portfolio under one campaign, Ooredoo reinforces its role as an enabler of lifestyle and digital transformation in Qatar, while creating meaningful engagement and rewarding experiences for all its customers.

