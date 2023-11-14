Kuwait City: In a compelling demonstration of dedication to employee well-being and corporate social responsibility, Ooredoo, Kuwait's leading telecommunications provider, has expanded the scope of the 'Live Healthy' campaign in conjunction with World Diabetes Day.

This strategic initiative builds on the success of previous awareness programs focused on Breast Cancer and Mental Health, underscoring Ooredoo's holistic approach to fostering employee health.

Ooredoo's 'Live Healthy' initiative is dedicated to fostering a workplace environment that not only values physical health but also prioritizes the overall wellness of the employees. With a diverse array of initiatives, the company is on a mission to raise awareness, educate, and support its esteemed workforce.

In collaboration with medical professionals from Taiba Hospital, Ooredoo orchestrated a impactful awareness workshop. During this session, doctors shared invaluable insights into healthy living practices, provided additional information about diabetes, and extended essential consultation advice.

Furthermore, health professionals from Taiba Hospital conducted blood tests on Ooredoo Tower employees, assessing their blood sugar levels.

This proactive approach aligns with Ooredoo's commitment to providing its employees with information on preventing diabetes, empowering them with the knowledge and awareness necessary to proactively manage their health.

Naser Al-Abdallah, Director of Marketing Communications and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, commented: "Our 'Live Healthy' campaign reflects our profound commitment to the well-being of our employees. As we broaden our focus to include World Diabetes Day, our goal is to cultivate an environment that not only supports physical health but also encourages the overall well-being of our employees. Through these initiatives, we underscore our dedication to empowering our employees with the knowledge and tools to proactively prioritize their health."

As Ooredoo deepens its commitment to employee well-being, the 'Live Healthy' campaign remains a consistent source of health and support within the organization. It serves as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment, showcasing Ooredoo's compassion for its integral employees.

