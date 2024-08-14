Kuwait: In a landmark achievement that redefines the internet experience at home, Ooredoo Kuwait, leading provider of integrated telecommunications services and innovative digital solutions, announced the launch of its cutting-edge home networking solutions, "Home Internet."

This next-generation service is designed to deliver reliable, high-speed internet connectivity tailored to meet the needs of every household, offering a range of coverage, speed and stability options that cater to the diverse demands of its customers.

In a word from Mr. Tapan Tripathi, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, on this special occasion, said: “At Ooredoo Kuwait, we are truly excited to be launching our exclusive set of ‘Home Internet’ solutions. We are certain that the launch will captivate our customers, exceed their expectations, ultimately garnering their satisfaction in our services.

Adding to his statement, Mr. Tripathi reiterated: “With the successful launch of the new ‘Home Internet’ solutions, Ooredoo Kuwait is now able to address the growing demand for a centralized home internet service that provides ultra-fast, uninterrupted connectivity, with options that perfectly align with the modern lifestyle of Kuwaiti families, and varying needs whether to speed, coverage range, or stability”.

The MESH package is perfect for individuals or families looking to boost indoor 5G signal, achieve extensive coverage, and enjoy high-speed connectivity. It includes unlimited 5G internet, three internet SIMs, an outdoor router and 6 mesh units, ensuring complete indoor coverage throughout the entire home. All this is available for just 24 KD per month, with free installation included.

For those desiring a more aesthetic setup, the FIBER+ package offers unlimited 5G internet with hidden and well-placed cabling using fiber optic technology for an uninterrupted connection and seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout every room in your home. Ooredoo offers FIBER+ solutions with enhanced stability starting from 22.5 KD per month.

Additionally, as for those looking for the ultimate gaming experience, then they should look no further than ProPing, a service designed specifically for gamers. ProPing guarantees shorter server routes for less delays, faster gameplay and the lowest ping rates. ProPing is now available as an add-on on existing subscriptions, for an additional 5 KD per month, making it the perfect choice for gaming and other bandwidth-intensive activities.

Recognizing the increasing reliance on robust internet access, Sarah Al-Hilaly, Senior Manager - Postpaid Marketing at Ooredoo Kuwait, explained that the new ‘Home Internet’ solutions ensure that every member of the household enjoys seamless online experiences, whether for work, education, or entertainment.

She further noted: “Ooredoo Kuwait’s ‘Home Internet’ solutions aim to empower the tech-savvy youth of Kuwait, who seek advanced communication technologies that seamlessly integrate with their daily lives. By harnessing the power of 5G technology, ‘Home Internet’ opens up new possibilities for smart home connectivity, remote device management, and immersive entertainment experiences”, positioning Ooredoo as the gateway to a truly connected digital future.

As part of its commitment to supporting digital transformation in the country, Ooredoo Kuwait has integrated 5G technology into the "Home Internet" service, offering users unprecedented opportunities in areas such as remote learning, home-based work, and online gaming. These advancements require a stable, high-speed internet connection, and Ooredoo delivers just that, enhancing users' ability to stay connected, productive, and entertained without limits.

To ensure customer satisfaction, Ooredoo Kuwait invites everyone to experience Ooredoo’s 5G network with their “Try and Buy” feature, allowing them to discover the benefits of a reliable, centralized internet connection that exceeds expectations.

The launch marks another significant achievement for Ooredoo Kuwait this year, as it continues to lead the way in providing top-tier internet services. By delivering solutions that meet the widest range of user needs, Ooredoo reaffirms its position as a pioneering force in the digital landscape, fully equipped to respond to the evolving demands of its customers in an increasingly connected world.