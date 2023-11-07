Kuwait City – In an exciting development, Ooredoo Kuwait, the telecom giant, has sponsored Boost Football Team in the Kuwait Women’s Football League, an innovative initiative dedicated to nurturing young female athletes in Kuwait. The partnership promises to reshape the local sports scene and provide an electrifying fusion of entertainment and athletic excellence.

The Kuwait Women’s Football League is a unique concept that unites football enthusiasts with local club players, providing an exhilarating fusion of entertainment and sport. What distinguishes the league is its dedication to delivering an enjoyable and competitive experience while upholding the standards of a top-tier sports organization. This innovative approach elevates the concept of amateur female football leagues, ensuring an unforgettable football season.

Ooredoo Kuwait is absolutely thrilled to be a part of this exhilarating journey with Kuwait Women’s Football League, and this sponsorship echoes their unwavering dedication to enriching the lives of the Kuwaiti community by promoting sports.

Ooredoo believe in the transformative power of sports, and its ability to unite people and inspire the athletes of tomorrow. This sponsorship with Boost Football Team demonstrates Ooredoo’s firm commitment to fostering local talent and nurturing their passion for football.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.