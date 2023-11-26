Kuwait City: In an ambitious stride towards sustainability and the enhancement of the community, Ooredoo Kuwait, the pioneering telecommunications provider, reinforces its standing in the tech and telecom landscape.

The company proudly developed its groundbreaking Smart poles as part of smart City solution at the iconic Souq Al-Mubarakiya, a central hub in Kuwait City.

This forward-thinking initiative not only promises to redefine the visitor experience but also aims to create a greener and more sustainable urban environment.

With the implementation of this cutting-edge Smart City solution, visitors to Mubarakiya can now enjoy seamless high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity throughout the area, enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones and access vital information with utmost ease.

Beyond that, the transformation extends even further. This innovative Smart City solution offers real-time updates on events, attractions, and services within the Mubarakiya area, providing visitors with a more informed and enriching experience.

What sets this initiative apart is its advanced security features, which include smart surveillance and emergency alert systems. These features aim to enhance visitor safety and provide them with a heightened sense of security as they navigate the bustling Souq Al-Mubarakiya, allowing them to explore with confidence.

In line with Ooredoo Kuwait's strong commitment to sustainability, the Smart City solution also incorporates energy-efficient lighting. These lighting systems not only illuminate the surroundings but also contribute significantly to reducing energy consumption, adding to the overall environmental friendliness of the initiative.

Issa Haider, Director of Network Planning and Design at Ooredoo Kuwait, enthusiastically states, "Today marks a pivotal milestone in the evolution of Mubarakiya as we introduce the deployment of an advanced Smart City solution at one of our key hubs.

This forward-looking initiative is set to revolutionize the way visitors interact with the city and significantly contribute to a more eco-friendly, sustainable environment."

Ooredoo Kuwait's Smart City initiative is a testament to its unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing the well-being of the community. The company remains committed to advancing the technological landscape while prioritizing the betterment of Kuwait's urban environment.Top of Form

