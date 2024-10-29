Kuwait City: Ooredoo Kuwait, a trailblazer in integrated communications and community development, recently took a bold step forward in employee engagement by hosting a two-day transformational workshop, “Employee Experience: Your Comprehensive Guide to Innovation, Productivity, and Customer Satisfaction.” Held at the Al-Messila Ballroom, Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Resort, the event brought together Ooredoo employees for an immersive experience designed to reshape workplace dynamics and enhance productivity.

Organized in partnership with ALGAS Events, the workshop was led by Belinda Gannaway, a global authority on employee experience and organizational culture. Gannaway guided participants through an extensive exploration of the “employee experience” concept, equipping them with the skills and strategies needed to excel in today’s fast-evolving work environments. The initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to developing a robust Kuwaiti talent pool in communications and technology and to nurturing the potential of the nation’s youth.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex economic landscape, the workshop addressed the pressing challenges of today’s workforce, including the global shortage of skilled talent, advancements in artificial intelligence, and the dynamics of a multigenerational, diverse workforce. It underscored the importance of cultivating adaptability and resilience across all levels of the organization.

Through a blend of panel discussions, instructional sessions, and hands-on exercises, Gannaway showcased practical tools and frameworks for creating a workplace culture that fosters growth, encourages innovation, and prioritizes the employee experience as a cornerstone of corporate success. Emphasizing the importance of a work environment where employees feel empowered to try new things and grow, Gannaway provided attendees with a clear roadmap for driving engagement and productivity through cultural transformation.

The workshop, which also highlighted strategies for continuous learning and workforce engagement, delivered actionable insights aimed at boosting flexibility and building a team culture rooted in collaboration and ongoing development.

Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director of Human Resources at Ooredoo Kuwait, underscored the importance of the company’s investment in its people. “At Ooredoo Kuwait, we are deeply committed to providing our employees with the tools and opportunities they need to thrive in their careers,” he said. “Our strategic partnerships with top institutions allow us to offer premium training programs that bolster the capabilities of our national workforce. These workshops enable employees to hone their skills across a range of disciplines, fueling productivity and enhancing their contributions to our mission of empowering Kuwaiti youth. We believe that by investing in our people and fostering a culture of innovation, we are preparing a skilled workforce poised to lead Kuwait into a prosperous future.”

Al-Beshair added that Ooredoo’s commitment to development extends well beyond telecommunications, with programs aimed at fostering a versatile, dynamic, and innovation-ready team capable of meeting the demands of the digital age. Through a rigorous schedule of training and professional development initiatives, Ooredoo continues to prioritize the growth of Kuwait’s workforce and remains dedicated to enhancing community resilience and the nation’s economic sustainability.

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.