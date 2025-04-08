JAGGAER, a global leader in Source-to-Pay and Supplier Collaboration, has announced the appointment of Jon Lawrence as Chief Product Officer and Pascal d’Arc as Chief Strategy Officer.

With his vision and transformative approach, Lawrence will oversee the entire product portfolio. Before joining JAGGAER, Lawrence was tasked with leading innovation and the overall product strategy at CBORD, a provider of integrated technology solutions powering access, foodservice, nutrition, commerce, and card systems. As a member of their executive team, he contributed to developing a strong product based on accurate and insightful market fit, in order to deliver high value returns to clients and customers. Prior to CBORD, Lawrence, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, covered senior product leadership roles in spend monitoring, supply chain management, and retail operations.

“Jon’s in-depth understanding of B2B applications and his wealth of experience in product innovation, strategy, and leadership will serve JAGGAER well as we build on our thirty-year trajectory of customer-first innovation,” said JAGGAER CEO, Andy Hovancik.

“I am very excited to join a highly talented JAGGAER team due to the incredible reputation, track record in leveraging AI, and exceptional delivery of high value S2P and supplier collaboration solutions to its customers. Our market is very well positioned to capitalize on significant transformation, led by an acceleration of Agentic AI as an asset to Procurement teams across the globe,” Lawrence said. “I’m looking forward to working very closely with Andy, the Executive Leadership Team and meeting our customers and partners that make JAGGAER such a special place to be.”

Pascal is an innovator and pioneer in the procurement industry. He is based in the UK and will join the JAGGAER Executive Leadership Team at a key inflection point in the procurement and supply chain space. With a rapidly changing operating environment for JAGGAER customers and the emergence of new disruptive technologies which will reshape the way organizations operate, this appointment accelerates JAGGAER customer success and growth by enhancing product vision, thought leadership, and market strategy.

Prior to joining JAGGAER, Pascal led growth initiatives, providing strategic direction on target markets through to execution at scale. He brings to JAGGAER over 20 years of experience driving growth in digital procurement and supply chain management. His background includes driving the industry’s early ventures into AI for procurement while at IBM, leading source-to-pay transformation projects at Fortune 500 companies, leading thought leadership and growth strategies at SAP, and more recently pioneering a new category in the procurement world with the latest developments in procurement orchestration. Pascal’s diverse experience and out-of-the-box strategic thinking have helped organizations drive significant growth through innovation and a razor-sharp focus on customer value.

“As we celebrate thirty years of client-focused innovation and leadership, investment in strategic vision is key to shaping our next thirty years. Pascal is a key addition to the JAGGAER team, where he will both contribute to driving performance and partnering with cross-functional colleagues to accelerate our vision,” commented Hovancik.

“I’m thrilled to join the JAGGAER team and contribute to shaping the vision of such a solid but innovative company, that has been interpreting and responding to the needs of the market for so many years. I look forward to supporting JAGGAER in its mission to drive customer success and revolutionize the Source-to-Pay and Supplier Collaboration market,” said d’Arc.

