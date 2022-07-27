Ooredoo Kuwait, the fastest internet network in Kuwait, has launched FIBER+, a new generation of a unique solution (FTTR: Fiber To The Room) to enhance and improve internet coverage through optical fibers in homes and large areas, in cooperation with Huawei.

The new solution was announced at a ceremony held at Ooredoo's headquarters in Kuwait City, in the presence of representatives of both companies, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

The new FIBER+ (FTTR) solution allows customers to use high-speed Internet throughout their homes and large spaces with multiple rooms and floors while ensuring that the network speed remains uninterrupted to give customers a rich, one-of-a-kind, more efficient and effective experience.

Ooredoo is providing this unique smart solution after successfully conducting all of the necessary network, operational and technical tests carried out by the technical team for a period of 3 months, by installing FIBER+ (FTTR) in a number of locations and villas to ensure that this new technology is provided with the highest levels of standards, efficiency and quality.

On this matter, the company’s CEO, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, said: “As usual, we at Ooredoo continue to provide smart solutions to enrich our customers’ digital experience, and provide the latest technologies and innovative solutions that are introduced in the market by strengthening our ongoing partnership with leading companies in providing smart solutions like Huawei.”

Al-Babtain added: “The continuity of our partnership with Huawei to provide smart solutions such as FIBER+ (FTTR) is part of our strategic plan to advance within the digital transformation in the network field and enhance the efficiency of our network in order to provide unlimited opportunities for our customers. Users will enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience with a reliable high speed. This will also help Ooredoo Kuwait to enable companies to develop and digitize smart cities in the future.”

He pointed out: “our Keenness to implement distinctive ideas translated in launching this new solution after a year and a half of research in the Kuwaiti market to enrich our customers’ digital experience.”

From his side, Huawei representative Seif Wang, President of Ooredoo Group Key Account at Huawei, said: “We are proud of our ongoing partnership with Ooredoo, who we consider to be the most important strategic partner. We greatly appreciate Ooredoo’s deep trust over the past two decades. Since the pandemic outbreak, Ooredoo and Huawei shared hardships together. With joint efforts from both parties, Ooredoo won the 1st place in the Ookla speedtest 2021.”

Wang stressed: “We are pleased to collaborate with Ooredoo to launch FTTR in Kuwait. This launch is a new milestone for Ooredoo to achieve the best user experience. FTTR will bring an amazing experience to home and villa customers with the fastest speed and highest reliability.

He stressed: I firmly belibelieves will not only help Ooredoo lead the market, but also support Ooredoo to build a digital home ecosystem wishing Ooredoo an even greater success in the digital era.”

FIBER+ (FTTR) solution is currently available in the market and customers can order it through the company's website and in all Ooredoo branches, starting from KD 22.5 per month.

-Ends-

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 and is a member of the International Ooredoo Group. The company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. Ooredoo Kuwait operates in a number of telecom service providers in the region, such as Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine.

Ooredoo Kuwait generated revenues of KD 602 million as of December 31, 2021. Its shares are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange Market.

For Media Inquiries:

Nazem Yousef Al-Ghabra- Senior Manager, Public Relations, Internal Communications, Corporate Social Responsibility and Sponsorships

PO Box 613, Safat 13007, Kuwait

E-mail: nghabra@ooredoo.com.kw