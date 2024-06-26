Kuwait: In an effort to guarantee an uninterrupted gaming experience throughout the summer holiday, Ooredoo Kuwait, a pioneer in integrated telecommunications and technological innovation, recently unveiled its special offers on the new and diverse array of popular gaming and modern entertainment devices. This initiative is part of Ooredoo’s continuous efforts to enrich the digital lives of its customers and elevate their entertainment experiences. It aligns with the company's strategic focus on youth and entertainment, enabling them to create personalized gaming and entertainment setups that ignite their passions and develop their skills.

With the expansion of its entertainment device offerings, Ooredoo Kuwait empowers customers to choose from various 5G internet packages and add devices of their choice to build bespoke bundles tailored to their individual needs. Through the innovative Ooredoo-Add service, customers can mix and match devices, enriching their entertainment experiences in countless ways. New and existing customers can add these devices at any time, enjoying the flexibility and freedom to select what best suits their preferences.

Ooredoo customers can now take advantage of its 5G internet plans, with up to 500 GB of data, paired with options such as a 5G router a Sony PS5 Slim. Furthermore, from the very first day, customers have the option to add any additional device of their choice, including Sony PS5 consoles and accessories, portable gaming consoles, virtual reality devices, gaming and entertainment computers, and tablets.

Ooredoo’s offerings aim to provide innovative solutions that cater to the needs of young gaming enthusiasts, delivering an integrated entertainment experience. These initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to offering the best digital experiences, rendering their customers' digital lives more exciting, diverse, and fulfilling.

As their trusted telecommunications partner, Improving the digital experiences of customers is a core component of Ooredoo Kuwait's strategic vision, with a particular focus on offering integrated solutions for the younger generation. Acknowledging the vital role that digital entertainment plays in the lives of young people, Ooredoo is committed to delivering a rich and enjoyable digital experiences through the latest gaming and entertainment devices.

Ooredoo’s latest expansion is designed to foster a seamless entertainment ecosystem, allowing young people to explore innovative ways to spend their time. By offering flexible 5G internet packages that include options for adding various devices, customers can tailor their entertainment experiences to match their unique interests, from gaming to virtual reality to home entertainment. This initiative not only enhances customers' engagement with Ooredoo’s services but also plays a crucial role in developing a more advanced and interconnected digital community.

As their trusted telecommunications partner, Ooredoo's vision to be an essential part of its customers' daily lives is evident through these offerings also highlight consistently providing technological solutions that enhance their quality of life. By granting customers access to the latest technologies and devices, Ooredoo Kuwait solidifies its role as a leader in offering integrated digital services that support innovation and creativity - ultimately boosting customer loyalty and confidence by delivering genuine added value that meets their aspirations and provides them with an unparalleled digital experience. Customers are encouraged to visit Ooredoo branches or its website for more details about these special offers and how to benefit from them.