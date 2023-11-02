Kuwait City – Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, has unveiled a series of impressive achievements, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the industry. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company has announced that it offers the largest 5G/ Voice Over LTE (VOLTE) coverage in Kuwait.

Pioneering Roaming Connectivity

Ooredoo Kuwait breaks new ground in global connectivity, with an impressive array of over 175 countries and encompassing over 350 operators, ensuring travelers experience uninterrupted service and connectivity, no matter where their travels take them.

Largest 5G and VoLTE Roaming footprint

Ooredoo Kuwait takes pride in operating the region's largest 5G and VoLTE networks. Their 5G services are currently available in 50 countries through a network of 76 operators.

Expanded Offerings for Seamless Travel

Ooredoo's dedication to delivering top-notch telecommunications services is further exemplified by their extensive range of roaming packs. These packs have been meticulously designed to surpass the competition, offering customers increased data quotas and a variety of bundles tailored to meet individual customer requirements, ranging from global and regional options to single-country passport packs.

Furthermore, Ooredoo Kuwait also extends its offerings to include a variety of in-flight roaming packs.

Game-Changing Unlimited Roaming Internet

Notably, Ooredoo is the sole operator in Kuwait to offer unlimited internet while roaming. This groundbreaking feature ensures customers never run out of data while traveling, making international experiences hassle-free and enjoyable.

Savings and Convenience

Ooredoo Passport offers remarkable savings compared to standard roaming charges, providing customers with cost-effective and reliable communication during their travels.

The rapid expansion and remarkable achievements of Ooredoo Kuwait underscore their unwavering pursuit of excellence in the telecommunications industry. With a firm commitment to delivering top-tier services to their customers, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to raise the bar and redefine the standards for telecom operators in the region.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.