Abdulaziz Al-Babtain: “We began with telecommunications, today, we are leading Kuwait’s digital future and advancing the AI transformation from within.” • Kuwait’s first sovereign AI-enabled data center powered by NVIDIA technologies • A major milestone for the regional technology landscape • Accelerating the nation’s transition toward a smart digital economy

Issa Haidar: “We’ve redefined what data centers mean for Kuwait’s next digital era.”

Nouf Al-Mashaan: “We’re not just a service provider; we’re a national partner in shaping Kuwait’s AI-powered digital transformation.”

Kuwait City, Kuwait — At the fourth edition of Al-Jarida MoneyTech Summit, Ooredoo Kuwait announced the launch of the country’s first sovereign AI-enabled data center, developed in strategic collaboration with global technology leader NVIDIA. This milestone marks a new chapter in Kuwait’s journey toward building national AI capabilities and positioning itself as a regional hub for digital excellence.

“We stand at a defining moment; not only for Ooredoo but for Kuwait as a whole,” said Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, CEO of Ooredoo Kuwait. “Today, the world no longer competes over traditional resources, but over computing power. The true energy of the future lies in artificial intelligence, and Ooredoo Kuwait is proud to be the torchbearer leading this transformation, placing Kuwait at the forefront of AI innovation.”

Al-Babtain added that the global AI market is projected to surpass USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, noting that Ooredoo Kuwait aims to position Kuwait among the leading nations developing national AI engines and capabilities.

“We are proud to announce that, in collaboration with NVIDIA, Ooredoo Kuwait has begun equipping its local data center with the world’s latest H200 GPU units; establishing the first integrated AI infrastructure in Kuwait,” he said. “This step fully aligns with Kuwait’s national AI strategy.”

He emphasized that Ooredoo has evolved from a telecom operator into Kuwait’s digital backbone, stating: “Our journey began with telecommunications, expanded into ICT, and today, we’re building advanced technological capabilities for the nation.”

With the integration of 5G Advanced networks, fiber optics, and AI-powered data centers, Ooredoo now enables both the public and private sectors to harness this next-generation technological leap.

According to Al-Babtain, AI has become a key operational driver across vital industries, from healthcare and education to banking, energy, and public services, all while supporting sustainability goals. Within Ooredoo, AI is already being applied in:

Smart assistants and employee self-service systems

AI-driven recruitment and resume screening

Predictive customer behavior analytics

Intelligent network traffic forecasting

Root-cause analysis for technical faults

Talent development programs

He added that Ooredoo is also using AI to accelerate internal innovation, enhance operational efficiency, and reduce carbon emissions, reinforcing its commitment to ESG and sustainability principles.

The partnership with NVIDIA also extends to national AI skill-building programs, local hackathons, and initiatives to develop Kuwaiti large language models (LLMs), empowering a new generation of national talent to take part in the country’s digital transformation.

“What sets Ooredoo apart is not only the technology we own, but the trust we’ve built over the years,” Al-Babtain concluded. “We’re not entering the AI race; we’re already leading it. With trust, infrastructure, and vision, we are laying the foundation for Kuwait’s next digital economy.”

Redefining Kuwait’s Digital Infrastructure

Issa Haidar, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, emphasized the company’s leadership beyond telecommunications:

“Ooredoo has become a front-runner in technology and AI in Kuwait. Following the deployment of 5G and the transition to advanced 5.5G and standalone 5G technologies, we’re now building our AI-enhanced national network.”

He added:

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA is not just a technical partnership, it’s a strategic move that redefines Kuwait’s new AI-driven economy. This modern infrastructure empowers enterprises and entrepreneurs to build and operate their own AI models locally, under the highest standards of security and governance. It’s a step toward a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable economy, one that positions Kuwait among the nations leading the global AI revolution.”

Strategic Partnerships and National Vision

Nouf Al-Mashaan, Senior Director External Affairs and Strategic Projects at Ooredoo Kuwait highlighted the company’s role as a national enabler of digital transformation:

“The launch of Kuwait’s first AI-powered data center is the result of years of strategic collaboration between Ooredoo and both public and private sectors. Our vision is fully aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035, to build a knowledge-based, innovation-driven digital economy.”

She noted that this achievement stems from a comprehensive roadmap to accelerate Kuwait’s digital infrastructure through strategic investments and global partnerships, including Ooredoo Group’s partnership with NVIDIA.

“We believe success is built on collaboration,” Al-Mashaan added. “Our partnerships with government entities and the private sector; from smart city projects to advanced digital content and infrastructure initiatives; represent true national cooperation. This isn’t just a technological milestone; it’s a collective effort to build a smarter, more sustainable Kuwait.”

“Ooredoo is no longer just a service provider,” she concluded. “We are a national partner in building the country’s new digital economy; a role we take with pride, responsibility, and long-term commitment.”