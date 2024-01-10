Kuwait City: In sync with the much-anticipated outdoor and Keshta season, Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, is taking innovative steps to connect with its customers. The company is introducing special offers and deals designed to cater to the unique needs of its customers during this season. As a gesture of appreciation for the desert lovers, Ooredoo Kuwait is also offering complimentary Kashta Box gifts. Recognizing the Kuwaiti passion for desert adventures in winter, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to accompany its customers every step of the way, catering to their interests and enhancing their outdoor experiences.

As part of this initiative, Ooredoo proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Anker, the globally acclaimed technology brand renowned for its cutting-edge charging solutions. This strategic collaboration not only establishes Ooredoo as the sole telecom company in Kuwait to align with Anker but also positions it as the primary dealer of Anker products in the country.

The featured Anker product lineup at Ooredoo branches spans a comprehensive range of essential charging solutions, including portable batteries, charging cables, wired and wireless chargers, along with charging solar panels and power stations. This exclusive partnership aims to provide customers with a diverse selection of high-quality and technologically advanced charging options, enriching their overall experience.

To celebrate this groundbreaking collaboration, Ooredoo plans to surprise and delight customers by offering complimentary Anker products enclosed in specially curated Kashta boxes. These items are thoughtfully designed for use during the desert camping season, enhancing customers' experiences in the great outdoors.

At Ooredoo, the company is dedicated to providing customers with the best solutions. The collaboration with Anker emphasizes this commitment. By joining forces, the goal is to enhance the overall customer experience, offering not only top-tier telecom services but also access to state-of-the-art charging solutions that cater to their evolving needs. The overarching aim is to position the company as a one-stop-shop for customers' telecommunication and technology needs.

This partnership with Anker aligns seamlessly with Ooredoo's vision to be at the forefront of innovation, making advanced technology accessible to everyone. With Anker's cutting-edge charging products now accessible at Ooredoo branches, customers can conveniently discover reliable solutions to keep their devices powered, particularly during their desert excursions.

The complimentary Ooredoo Keshta boxes are offered for customers at Ooredoo’s branches that display Anker products. These branches include Kuwait International Airport, Mishref, Farwaniya Co-op, Ooredoo Tower, Al Jahra, and Avenues, Phase 4.

For more information about Ooredoo's exclusive partnership with Anker or to explore the range of products available, please visit one of these branches.