Kuwait: As the travel season begins and many plan their summer vacations abroad, Ooredoo Kuwait, a leader in integrated telecommunications services, has launched innovative roaming solutions. These offerings aim to support travelers from Kuwait, whether they are Ooredoo customers or not. A key feature is the Ooredoo electronic roaming SIM card (Roaming E-SIM), designed to enhance connectivity and convenience during their travels.

Ooredoo's roaming e-SIM represents a significant step forward, highlighting the company's commitment to catering to all segments of society and addressing their diverse travel needs. This service is inclusive, extending beyond Ooredoo customers to encompass all users, thereby covering a broad spectrum of the community’s needs. The innovative roaming service includes prepaid lines and offers various roaming options through Ooredoo Passport, providing unlimited high-speed internet with validity periods of up to 30 days.

The Ooredoo roaming SIM card is designed to ensure safe travel and constant communication for all members of the community, to support them while they are abroad, as it allows non-Ooredoo customers to enjoy the benefits of Ooredoo Passport roaming with ease throughout their travels. It serves to note that Subscribing to Ooredoo’s new and innovative roaming service solution does not affect the services of non-customers’ existing telecommunications operator or their current obligations.

The development of the roaming option with Ooredoo using the new electronic SIM card embodies the company's values of "caring" and "communication." Ooredoo aims to ensure open and continuous communication for all users of its roaming network while traveling, supported by reliable services that enable seamless connectivity across continents.

Additionally, the company's diverse and flexible offers provide Ooredoo customers of all segments with excellent added value. These offers consider the high travel prices and costs during peak season, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable travel experience without concerns about cost or the lack of international communication means.

Ooredoo further highlighted the simple and user-friendly process of obtaining its roaming E-SIM, with multiple channels available for subscriptions. This includes the Ooredoo Kuwait App, My Account access, Roaming Ticket at Ooredoo’s E-Shop, SMS: *888#, and IVR.

To acquire their SIM electronically, Ooredoo and non-Ooredoo customers can visit the Ooredoo Roaming page, select their preferred E-SIM package, enter their Civil ID number, and authenticate their ID. Once the payment is completed, customers will receive their E-SIM QR code via email, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free activation process

With value benefits including extended voice call minutes and free in-flight roaming with participating airline partners, Ooredoo Kuwait’s Passport packages ensure that travelers can stay connected and enjoy high-quality communication services during their vacations with uninterrupted service. Ooredoo’s flexible roaming products and plans continue to support all diverse travel needs, whether for short trips or extended stays in various destinations.

By relentlessly evolving its offerings, Ooredoo Kuwait aims to upgrade the digital lives of its customers. Driven by customer satisfaction, ooredoo strives to elevate their experience wherever they are, both in Kuwait and abroad. The launch of its new Roaming E-SIM solution is a testament to Ooredoo’s dedication to convenience and flexibility for all travelers, regardless of their current mobile provider – allowing them to embark on their holiday trips with confidence.

To conclude, it serves to mention that through developing new and innovative digital services, such as E-SIM Roaming, Ooredoo continues to cement its position as an industry leader, and a trusted telecommunications partner - on a mission to provide seamless, reliable, and cost-effective communication solutions for customers, non-customers, and travelers .