Kuwait: In honor of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, Ooredoo Kuwait has illuminated its iconic tower in the heart of the capital with images and names of a select group of pioneering Kuwaiti women scientists and researchers. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Science, is designed to showcase the remarkable achievements of Kuwaiti women in research and innovation and to highlight their pivotal role in shaping a sustainable scientific future.

Empowering Women in Scientific Research and Technology

Ooredoo Kuwait, a leader in technology and telecommunications, reaffirms its commitment to supporting and empowering Kuwaiti women. This initiative aligns with the company’s diversity and equality policies and underscores the significant contributions of Kuwaiti women scientists and researchers. Their efforts have not only bolstered Kuwait’s international scientific reputation but have also driven tangible progress across various fields including medicine, technology, energy, and engineering.

Pioneers in Multiple Fields

The initiative honored several distinguished researchers and scientists, including:

Dr. Intisar Al-Hatlani – A professor of chemistry at Kuwait University and director of the Master's program in Forensic Science, recognized for advancing chemical analysis techniques in forensic medicine.

Dr. Fatema Al-Rashed – A researcher at the Dasman Diabetes Institute specializing in lipid metabolism and developing treatments to prevent diabetes.

Dr. Sherine Al-Subaie – A researcher at the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research who has developed innovative techniques for shrimp aquaculture in desert areas using low-salinity water, thereby enhancing food security in Kuwait.

Saja Fakhraldeen – An expert in environmental metagenomics and cancer research, exploring natural substances for the development of new cancer therapies.

Dr. Nawal Al-Hamad – An authority in health and nutrition, instrumental in formulating a national food and nutrition strategy to improve public health.

Dr. Farida Al-Habib – A consultant in cardiovascular diseases and founder of the Sabah Al-Ahmad Heart Center, noted for her contributions to treating hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Engineer Sharifa Al-Shalfan – A municipal council member and advocate for urban redesign to promote sustainable city living.

Dr. Asil Al-Raqam – An assistant professor at the College of Architecture, Kuwait University, who fosters critical thinking in the design of public spaces.

Dr. Reem Ameen – An assistant professor at Kuwait University, credited with helping establish the National Stem Cell Registry to boost the success of stem cell transplants.

Dr. Dalal Al-Saeed – The Clinical Operations Director at the Dasman Diabetes Institute, who conducted a groundbreaking study on the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on healthcare providers.

Dr. Fattouh Al-Raqam – The Director of the Energy Efficiency Technologies Program, a trailblazer in renewable energy research and sustainability projects utilizing green hydrogen.

Dr. Ebaa Al Ozairi – Chief Medical Officer at the Dasman Diabetes Institute and the first woman from the Middle East to serve as Vice President of the World Obesity Federation, with over 100 scientific publications in her field.

A Continued Commitment to Excellence

This initiative reflects Ooredoo Kuwait's steadfast commitment to empowering Kuwaiti women in scientific research and technology, reinforcing the notion that innovation and progress are intrinsically linked to their contributions. By honoring these trailblazing scientists, Ooredoo Kuwait not only upholds the values of equality and excellence but also fulfills its social responsibility to promote sustainable development and celebrate the achievements of Kuwaiti women in science, engineering, and technology.